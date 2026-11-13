Diljit Dosanjh became the first Indian artist to perform live at Latin Grammys.
His video with Daddy Yankee’s mother Rosa Rodríguez has gone viral.
Diljit and Daddy Yankee performed their collaborative track Pokito at the ceremony.
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh caught attention at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, not just for his performance but also for a traditional gesture backstage. A video showing him touching the feet of Puerto Rican music star Daddy Yankee’s mother, Rosa Rodríguez, has been circulating on social media, with fans appreciating the singer’s display of respect.
In the video, Diljit is introduced to Rodríguez. As soon as he meets her, he bends down to touch her feet and seek her blessings, following a gesture deeply rooted in Indian and Punjabi culture. Rodríguez appears touched by the interaction, while Daddy Yankee can be seen smiling and enthusiastically calling out Diljit’s name.
Diljit Dosanjh's gesture towards Daddy Yankee's mother goes viral
The interaction has drawn attention because of the cultural significance of the gesture. Touching an elder’s feet is a traditional way of showing respect and seeking blessings in many Indian households. Diljit carried this familiar custom into an international music event, creating a moment that stood out amid the celebrations.
The video has prompted positive reactions from fans, many of whom have appreciated the singer for maintaining his cultural values while representing Indian music on a global platform. The interaction also offered a glimpse of the camaraderie between the Punjabi star and Daddy Yankee, with the latter appearing delighted by the exchange.
Diljit makes history at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards
The moment came on an important night in Diljit’s career. He became the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards, marking a significant milestone for Indian music at the international ceremony.
Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 27th edition of the awards took place on November 12. Diljit shared the stage with Daddy Yankee to perform their recently released collaborative track Pokito. The performance brought together Punjabi and Latin musical influences, introducing audiences to a collaboration between artists from two different music industries.
For Diljit, the appearance was significant both as a musical collaboration and as an opportunity to represent Punjabi music at a major international awards ceremony. His backstage interaction with Rosa Rodríguez has now become another memorable moment from the evening.