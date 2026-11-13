Who Is Mahli Beardman? Australia's New Pace Sensation Who Tore Through England With Six Wickets In 1st ODI

Mahli Beardman claimed 6/24 on ODI debut against England
Broke Tony Dodemaide's 38-year-old Australian debut record
Became the fifth-youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut
Australia's search for their next generation of fast bowlers could have found an exciting answer in Mahli Beardman. The 21-year-old made a stunning entrance into international cricket, tearing through England's batting order in the opening ODI at Perth Stadium on November 13, 2026.
Playing his first match in the format, the Western Australian quick produced a remarkable spell of 6/24 in 7.4 overs as England were bowled out for 131.
His performance was particularly impressive given the quality of the opposition, with the youngster accounting for several of England's most experienced batters.
Beardman struck early, dismissing captain Harry Brook before sending former England skipper Joe Root back to the pavilion. He then continued his demolition job by removing Jordan Cox, Sam Curran and Liam Dawson. Jofra Archer became his sixth victim, completing a dream debut for the Australian pacer.
The figures were enough to rewrite Australian ODI history. Beardman went past Tony Dodemaide's 5/21 against Sri Lanka in 1988 to record the best bowling figures by an Australian on men's ODI debut.
He also joined Dodemaide as just the second Australian male bowler to claim five wickets in his first appearance in the format.
Aged 21 years and 74 days, he became the fifth-youngest bowler to register a five-wicket haul on ODI debut.
Who Is Mahli Beardman?
Mahli Beardman was born on August 31, 2005, in Dunsborough, Western Australia. A right-arm fast-medium bowler, he has been on the radar of Australian cricket scouts since his childhood, having shown an early ability to bowl with pace.
His talent first came to notice when he was around 10 years old and playing cricket in Cowaramup. He later spent two years in Dampier, where his potential was recognised by the Western Australian Cricket Association.
Beardman grew up looking up to former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson. The left-armer's devastating display during the 2013-14 Ashes series left a particularly strong impression on him.
He also benefited from the experience of another Australian great, Dennis Lillee, who took him under his wing when he was 15.
His development received a significant boost in 2022, when he was invited to bowl to Australia's senior players during their preparations for the Test series against the West Indies. The same year, he received his first Australia Under-19 call-up for a series against England.
The following year, Beardman made his List A debut for Western Australia against New South Wales. He opened his wicket-taking account in senior domestic cricket by dismissing Moises Henriques.
However, it was the 2024 Under-19 World Cup that brought him wider recognition. Beardman was part of Australia's title-winning squad in South Africa, where they defeated India in the final. He played an important role in the championship match, picking up three wickets for just 15 runs.
His progress continued in domestic cricket, with the fast bowler making his Big Bash League debut for Perth Scorchers against Sydney Thunder in 2025. He subsequently earned a senior contract with Western Australia.
In 2026, Beardman took another significant step by making his T20I debut for Australia against Pakistan. He also represented Australia A on their tour of India before the England series, claiming five wickets in two matches in Puducherry.
Youngest Bowlers To Take A Five-Wicket Haul On ODI Debut
19 years, 75 days: Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh) vs India, Mirpur, 2014
19 years, 285 days: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) vs India, Mirpur, 2015
20 years, 46 days: Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2015
21 years, 65 days: Charitha Buddhika (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe, Sharjah, 2001
21 years, 74 days: Mahli Beardman (Australia) vs England, Perth, 2026
Why Is Mahli Beardman Called 'The Wild Thing'?
The nickname 'Wild Thing' is not entirely new to Australian cricket. It has previously been associated with fast bowlers Shaun Tait and Lance Morris, both known for their ability to generate serious pace.
Tait became synonymous with the moniker because of his extraordinary speed and distinctive bowling action. Morris, who also hails from Western Australia, inherited the tag when his pace brought him into the national conversation.
Beardman is the latest Australian quick to be linked with the nickname. His aggressive approach and ability to bowl fast have made him a natural fit for the description. His six-wicket haul against England has now given the cricketing world a glimpse of what he can bring to the Australian attack.
What Does Mahli Beardman Enjoy Outside Cricket?
Unlike many young cricketers whose lives revolve around the sport, Beardman has a strong interest in outdoor activities. Having grown up in Western Australia's Margaret River region and spent time in the Pilbara, he developed a love for surfing, fishing, diving and camping.
West Australian bowling coach Tim MacDonald has described the youngster as a lively personality who brings plenty of energy to the dressing room.
Speaking to Fox Sports, MacDonald highlighted his free-spirited nature and his connection with the outdoors. He also spoke about Beardman's enthusiasm for spear fishing, surfing and spending time on the water.
According to the coach, Beardman is someone who enjoys getting away from cricket whenever possible, whether that means heading out on a boat, diving or going camping.
His personality, combined with his aggressive approach to fast bowling, has made him an exciting presence in the Western Australian setup.