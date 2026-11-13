Spain Overcome 10-Man Czechia To Extend Record-Breaking Winning Streak To 43 Matches

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Spain maintained their perfect Nations League record with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Czechia in Prague, securing their fifth consecutive win. Alex Baena opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Lukas Ambros was penalised for handball, while Czechia's hopes suffered a major blow when Ladislav Krejci was sent off midway through the second half. Marc Pubill sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike, extending Spain's record unbeaten winning streak to 43 matches across all competitions.

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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-
Players of Spain celebrate after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta
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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-
Fans of Spain celebrate after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta
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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-Spains Marc Pubill
Spain's Marc Pubill celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta
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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-Czechias David Jurasek
Czechia's David Jurasek, right, challenges Spain's Marc Pubill during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta
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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-Czechias David Zima
Czechia's David Zima, left, challenges Spain's Mikel Merino during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta
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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-Spains Alex Baena
Spain's Alex Baena celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta
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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-Spains Alex Baena
Spain's Alex Baena shoots a penalty kick to score his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta
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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-Spains Fermin Lopez
Spain's Fermin Lopez kicks the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta
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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-Spains Ferran Torres
Spain's Ferran Torres kicks the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta
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Czechia vs SpainUEFA Nations League football highlights-Czechias Lukas Ambros
Czechia's Lukas Ambros, right, challenges Spain's Yeremy Pino during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Spain in Prague, Czechia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriel Kuchta

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