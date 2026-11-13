Spain Overcome 10-Man Czechia To Extend Record-Breaking Winning Streak To 43 Matches
Spain maintained their perfect Nations League record with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Czechia in Prague, securing their fifth consecutive win. Alex Baena opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Lukas Ambros was penalised for handball, while Czechia's hopes suffered a major blow when Ladislav Krejci was sent off midway through the second half. Marc Pubill sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike, extending Spain's record unbeaten winning streak to 43 matches across all competitions.
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