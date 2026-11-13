Virat Kohli Joins Sachin Tendulkar In Unwanted ODI Record After Duck Against New Zealand

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's unwanted record for most ODI ducks by an Indian after falling for a four-ball duck against New Zealand in the fourth ODI

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Virat Kohli Joins Sachin Tendulkar In Unwanted ODI Record After Duck Against New Zealand
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli registered his 20th ODI duck against New Zealand in the fourth ODI

  • Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's unwanted record for the most ducks by an Indian in ODIs

  • Matt Henry dismissed Kohli for a four-ball duck during a sensational opening over

Virat Kohli endured a disappointing outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday, November 13. The Indian batting superstar was dismissed for a four-ball duck as Matt Henry dismantled the visitors' top order in a sensational opening over.

The dismissal also saw Kohli enter an unwanted record book, joining legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar at the top of an all-time list for India in ODIs.

Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Unwanted Record

Kohli registered his 20th duck in ODI cricket, equalling Tendulkar's tally for the most ducks by an Indian batter in the format. However, Virat Kohli reached the unwanted milestone in just 321 matches, considerably fewer than Tendulkar's 463 appearances.

Also Check: IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Score

Here is the list of Indian players with the most ducks in ODIs:

  • Virat Kohli – 20 ducks (321 matches)

  • Sachin Tendulkar – 20 ducks (463 matches)

  • Javagal Srinath – 19 ducks (229 matches)

  • Anil Kumble – 18 ducks (269 matches)

  • Rohit Sharma – 18 ducks (295 matches)

How Matt Henry Dismissed Virat Kohli

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India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. - Andrew Cornaga
Virat Kohli in action during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Auckland. - bcci/X
Virat Kohli in action during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Auckland. - bcci/X

Henry produced a brilliant setup to dismiss Kohli after sending Rohit Sharma back for a golden duck. The New Zealand pacer initially troubled the Indian batter with an outswinger before delivering one that angled towards the stumps. After beating Kohli with another delivery outside off, Henry brought one back sharply to knock over his middle stump.

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