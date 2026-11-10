Who Has Played the Most ODIs In New Zealand For India? Sachin, Kohli & Others
Indian cricket has witnessed several generations of superstars making their mark in New Zealand, a country where visiting batters have often faced challenging conditions. From Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin to MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, several Indian greats have enjoyed memorable ODI outings across the country. Interestingly, Kohli recently moved past Dhoni in the list of most ODI appearances by an Indian in New Zealand, while Rohit remains ahead of him. With Sachin Tendulkar and Javagal Srinath sharing the top spot with 22 appearances each, here's a look at the five Indian cricketers who have featured most frequently in ODIs on New Zealand soil.
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