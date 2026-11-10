Who Has Played the Most ODIs In New Zealand For India? Sachin, Kohli & Others

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Indian cricket has witnessed several generations of superstars making their mark in New Zealand, a country where visiting batters have often faced challenging conditions. From Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin to MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, several Indian greats have enjoyed memorable ODI outings across the country. Interestingly, Kohli recently moved past Dhoni in the list of most ODI appearances by an Indian in New Zealand, while Rohit remains ahead of him. With Sachin Tendulkar and Javagal Srinath sharing the top spot with 22 appearances each, here's a look at the five Indian cricketers who have featured most frequently in ODIs on New Zealand soil.

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Most ODIs for India in New Zealand
India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Most ODIs for India in New Zealand
Sachin Tendulkar smashed a breathtaking 72 off just 27 balls against New Zealand in Christchurch in 2002 during India's Super Max International encounter YouTube/Dot Cricket
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Most ODIs for India in New Zealand
Javagal Srinath featured in 22 ODIs in New Zealand, sharing the record for the most appearances by an Indian with Sachin Tendulkar X/Cricbuzz
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Most ODIs for India in New Zealand
Mohammad Azharuddin played 19 ODIs in New Zealand, including several memorable performances during India's tours in the late 1990s Reuters
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Most ODIs for India in New Zealand
India's Rohit Sharma bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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Most ODIs for India in New Zealand
Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls to help India defeat New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) at Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. bcci/X
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Most ODIs for India in New Zealand
MS Dhoni featured in 15 ODIs in New Zealand during his international career, before Virat Kohli moved past him in the appearances list Sky Sports

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