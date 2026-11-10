India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Persistent Rain Washes Out Hamilton Clash Without A Ball Bowled

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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The third ODI between India and New Zealand in Hamilton was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain and a wet outfield prevented play at Seddon Park

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India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Persistent Rain Washes Out Hamilton Clash Without A Ball Bowled
Tarpaulins cover the pitch as grounds keepers work on a wet field before a One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (DJ Mills/Photosport via AP)
Summary of this article

  • The third ODI between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain in Hamilton

  • India remain 2-0 ahead in the five-match series, with the final two ODIs scheduled for November 13 and 15 in Mount Maunganui

  • Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will join India's Test squad, with Shreyas Iyer set to captain the side in the remaining ODIs

The third ODI between India and New Zealand ended in disappointment as persistent rain prevented any play at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Despite a brief improvement in the weather that allowed the toss to go ahead, conditions deteriorated again, forcing the match officials to abandon the contest without a ball being bowled.

India remain 2-0 ahead in the five-match series, with the remaining two ODIs scheduled to be played in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15. The hosts now need victories in both matches to draw the series.

Shubman Gill won the toss for the third successive time in the series and chose to field. India retained the same playing XI that featured in the first two matches, while the teams initially prepared for a shortened 40-over-per-side contest.

However, the window of clear weather did not last long. Rain returned just as the covers were being removed, preventing the groundstaff from completing preparations for the match.

Related Content
Rain has picked up again in Hamilton at Seddon Park. - X/@BCCI
Rain delayed the start of the third ODI between India and New Zealand. - X/@BCCI
India's third ODI against New Zealand is scheduled at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday. - BLACKCAPS/X
Virat Kohli taking a one-hand stunner, while other players play a one-touch pass. - | Photo: X/BCCI

Officials eventually called off the game with approximately 70 minutes remaining before the local cut-off time of 7:50 pm, the deadline for a 20-over-per-side contest.

The washout came as little surprise given the forecast for Hamilton. Rain was expected throughout the day, with the probability of showers placed at 90 per cent. Wet weather had also affected preparations from Monday afternoon, although brief spells without rain had allowed the groundstaff to get the playing surface ready.

The abandoned fixture also ended New Zealand's remarkable run of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series victories on home soil. It was the second-longest winning streak in men's ODI bilateral series.

With India already having won the opening two matches, New Zealand can no longer extend that run. Their only remaining route to avoiding a series defeat is to win both games at Mount Maunganui.

The weather forecast for the final two fixtures is more promising, offering the possibility of uninterrupted cricket as the teams move towards the end of the series.

The Hamilton ODI was also the final appearance in the series for Gill and KL Rahul. Both players are expected to join India's Test squad in Wellington as preparations begin for the upcoming red-ball series. Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj will also link up with the Test group.

Gill's absence means Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the fourth and fifth ODIs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are expected to come into the playing XI for the final leg of the tour.

India will now have two more opportunities to secure the series, while New Zealand will be aiming to finish their home campaign on a positive note.

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