India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Rain Delays Toss In Hamilton - Check Revised Match Timings

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Rain delayed the third ODI toss between India and New Zealand in Hamilton, with further showers and a wet outfield pushing it back. The latest schedule has the toss at 9:00 AM IST, with play set to begin at 9:30 AM IST in a 40-over-per-side contest

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India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Weather Update: Rain Delays Toss In Hamilton - Revised Match Timings
Rain delayed the start of the third ODI between India and New Zealand. Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in the third ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday, November 10

  • Persistent rain and a wet outfield have delayed the toss

  • The revised toss is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST, with play set to begin at 9:30 AM IST in a 40-over-per-side contest

Rain delayed the start of the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10, with the toss pushed back from its scheduled time.

The match was originally due to begin at 7:30 AM IST, but showers at the venue disrupted the pre-match proceedings and raised concerns over the start.

The rain stopped briefly, allowing the covers to be removed from the ground. However, showers returned soon after, raising further uncertainty over the start of play.

The first revised schedule had the toss at 3:02 PM local time (7:32 AM IST), with play scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM local time (8:00 AM IST).

Following a ground inspection, a further update was announced. The toss is now scheduled for 4:30 PM local time (9:00 AM IST), with play set to begin at 5:00 PM local time (9:30 AM IST). The match will be reduced to 40 overs per side.

India head into the contest with a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series and will look to seal the series with another win. Led by Shubman Gill, the visitors will aim to maintain their dominance against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand, who will be keen to bounce back on home soil.

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Rain has picked up again in Hamilton at Seddon Park. - X/@BCCI
Virat Kohli taking a one-hand stunner, while other players play a one-touch pass. - | Photo: X/BCCI
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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the biggest attractions of the contest, with their presence in the Indian batting line-up drawing considerable attention. The weather conditions in Hamilton will now determine when the two teams can take the field.

The third ODI will also be the final match for the squads selected for the opening three games, with both teams having announced separate squads for the last two encounters.

Follow India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Updates

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Toss Delay And Revised Match Timings

  • Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

  • Date: Tuesday, November 10

  • Original Toss Time: 7:00 AM IST

  • Revised Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST (4:30 PM local time)

  • Original Start Time: 7:30 AM IST

  • Revised Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (5:00 PM local time)

  • Match Duration: 40 overs per side

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