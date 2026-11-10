India face New Zealand in the third ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday, November 10
Persistent rain and a wet outfield have delayed the toss
The revised toss is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST, with play set to begin at 9:30 AM IST in a 40-over-per-side contest
Rain delayed the start of the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10, with the toss pushed back from its scheduled time.
The match was originally due to begin at 7:30 AM IST, but showers at the venue disrupted the pre-match proceedings and raised concerns over the start.
The rain stopped briefly, allowing the covers to be removed from the ground. However, showers returned soon after, raising further uncertainty over the start of play.
The first revised schedule had the toss at 3:02 PM local time (7:32 AM IST), with play scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM local time (8:00 AM IST).
Following a ground inspection, a further update was announced. The toss is now scheduled for 4:30 PM local time (9:00 AM IST), with play set to begin at 5:00 PM local time (9:30 AM IST). The match will be reduced to 40 overs per side.
India head into the contest with a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series and will look to seal the series with another win. Led by Shubman Gill, the visitors will aim to maintain their dominance against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand, who will be keen to bounce back on home soil.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the biggest attractions of the contest, with their presence in the Indian batting line-up drawing considerable attention. The weather conditions in Hamilton will now determine when the two teams can take the field.
The third ODI will also be the final match for the squads selected for the opening three games, with both teams having announced separate squads for the last two encounters.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Toss Delay And Revised Match Timings
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
Date: Tuesday, November 10
Original Toss Time: 7:00 AM IST
Revised Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST (4:30 PM local time)
Original Start Time: 7:30 AM IST
Revised Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (5:00 PM local time)
Match Duration: 40 overs per side