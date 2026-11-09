In Photos: Blanket Of Smog Drapes Over Delhi Post Diwali

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Delhi woke to dense smog after Diwali celebrations worsened the capital's air pollution. The city's AQI reached 370 on November 9, with several neighbourhoods recording severe levels. India Gate and other landmarks were enveloped in haze as firecracker emissions, vehicle exhaust, construction dust and seasonal conditions compounded the pollution crisis
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