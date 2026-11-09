In Photos: Blanket Of Smog Drapes Over Delhi Post Diwali

Delhi woke to dense smog after Diwali celebrations worsened the capital's air pollution. The city's AQI reached 370 on November 9, with several neighbourhoods recording severe levels. India Gate and other landmarks were enveloped in haze as firecracker emissions, vehicle exhaust, construction dust and seasonal conditions compounded the pollution crisis

Security vehicles drive near Rashtrapati Bhavan, barely visible through a thick envelope of dense smog as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. A thick grey haze hung over Delhi on Monday morning, a day after Diwali, reducing visibility and pushing the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) to 370 -- almost in the 'severe' category. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali