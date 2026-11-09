In Photos: Blanket Of Smog Drapes Over Delhi Post Diwali

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Delhi woke to dense smog after Diwali celebrations worsened the capital's air pollution. The city's AQI reached 370 on November 9, with several neighbourhoods recording severe levels. India Gate and other landmarks were enveloped in haze as firecracker emissions, vehicle exhaust, construction dust and seasonal conditions compounded the pollution crisis

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Weather: Smog in Delhi
Security vehicles drive near Rashtrapati Bhavan, barely visible through a thick envelope of dense smog as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. A thick grey haze hung over Delhi on Monday morning, a day after Diwali, reducing visibility and pushing the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) to 370 -- almost in the 'severe' category. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A person strolls amid a thick layer of smog as air quality deteriorates, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
Security personnel walk through thick smog after firecrackers lit up the sky overnight during Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A person crosses a road amid a thick layer of smog as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A flock of birds flies past Rashtrapati Bhavan shrouded in a thick layer of smog as air quality deteriorates, a day after the ‘Diwali’ festival celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A crow sits on a barricade as people walk through thick smog in front of India Gate after firecrackers lit up the sky overnight during Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A person wearing a face mask jogs through thick smog after firecrackers lit up the sky overnight during Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
People alight from a bus through thick smog after firecrackers lit up the sky overnight during Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A motor cyclist drives through thick smog after firecrackers lit up the sky overnight during Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A stray dog chases a vehicle driving through thick smog after firecrackers lit up the sky overnight during Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A man casts a fishing net amid a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
People cross a road amid a thick layer of smog as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
People cover their faces amid a thick layer of smog as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
Commuters move amid a thick layer of smog as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A thick layer of smog engulfs an area as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
A man pedals a bicycle amid a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Smog in Delhi
Vehicles move on road amid a thick layer of smog, near Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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