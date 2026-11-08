He scored more than half of India's total. When he got out, it looked like India might fall short of the 200-run mark, but a late fightback led by Kavya Patel (23) pushed India past the milestone. Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 22 off 40, while Anvay Dravid (10) and Manal Chauhan (11) chipped in. Ali Raza was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3/37, while Rizwanullah and Naqib also claimed 3 wickets apiece. India finished with 208 in 46.3 overs.