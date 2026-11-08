Hamza Zahoor's Heroic Century Steers Pakistan To Victory Over India In U-19 Asia Cup

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Pakistan defeated India by three wickets as Hamza Zahoor pulled off a heroic unbeaten knock. Zahoor scored 100* off 108 balls, smashing 10 fours and 3 sixes.

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Hamza Zahoor in action during the ACC U19 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan
Hamza Zahoor in action during the ACC U19 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan | Photo: SonyLiv (Screengrab)
Summary of this article

Pakistan defeated India by three wickets on Sunday, November 8

Hamza Zahoor scored an unbeaten 100 off 108 balls

Arjun Rajput scored a hundred for India in the first innings

Hamza Zahoor (100* off 108 balls) and Hasnain Abbas Dar's century stand for the sixth wicket helped Pakistan defeat India by three wickets in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup on Sunday, November 8.

Chasing 209, Pakistan's innings initially slipped to 61/5, thrilling Indian fans. However, Zahoor and Dar staged a remarkable turnaround, adding 107 runs off 140 balls to steer Pakistan into a comfortable position in the chase.

Manal Chauhan dismissed Dar (38 off 67 balls) to add a late twist to the contest, but Zahoor stayed firm until the end to guide Pakistan across the finish line.

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, U-19 Asia Cup

Arjun Rajput's Heroics

Earlier, Arjun Rajput's brilliant 107 off 85 balls had put India in a fighting position to defend their total and make a comeback after a disastrous start.

After opting to bat first, India suffered an early blow when captain Lakshya Raichandani was dismissed without scoring on the second ball of the innings. The top order collapsed from there, slipping to 86/5.

Arjun Rajput took charge with a positive approach, punishing loose deliveries and scoring freely. He seemed to be batting on a completely different pitch compared to the other batters.

Related Content
Hamza Zahoor showed a note to the crowd after century against India in U-19 Asia Cup 2026. - SonyLIV
Pakistan batters celebrate after beating India in the U-19 Asia Cup 2026. - ACCMedia1/X
Mohammed Sayyam and Zahoor's reaction after a confusion resulting in drop catch - | Photo: SonyLiv (Screengrab)
Arjun Rajput in action during the clash between India and Pakistan - Photo: X/BCCI

He scored more than half of India's total. When he got out, it looked like India might fall short of the 200-run mark, but a late fightback led by Kavya Patel (23) pushed India past the milestone. Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 22 off 40, while Anvay Dravid (10) and Manal Chauhan (11) chipped in. Ali Raza was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3/37, while Rizwanullah and Naqib also claimed 3 wickets apiece. India finished with 208 in 46.3 overs.

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