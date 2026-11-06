India U19 Vs Nepal U19 LIVE Score: Ishan Sood Strikes Again! NEP Lose Second Wicket

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Cricket Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Catch live score and play-by-play updates from the India vs Nepal match in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Friday, 6 November, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), in Oman

IND U19 vs NEP U19 LIVE Score, Match 4 Updates: India U19, led by Lakshya Raichandani, begin their ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal U19, captained by Bipin Sharma, on Friday, 6 November, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman. India will be aiming for a winning start as they chase a record-extending ninth title in the continental tournament. Young batting prospects Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid will be among the players to watch, while vice-captain Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will also have an important role to play. Nepal, meanwhile, will look to put up a strong challenge and trouble the tournament favourites. Placed in Group A alongside Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE, India will be keen to collect crucial points and build momentum ahead of their much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on November 8. Stay tuned for live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and all the latest updates from the contest.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Nov 2026, 11:02:46 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Yadav Finishes The Over With A FLOURISH! NEP U19 27/2 (6.1) That's a cracking way to end the over! Mohit Ulva overpitches outside off, and Niraj Kumar Yadav throws his hands at it, lofting the ball beautifully over extra cover for FOUR. A boundary to start and another to finish the over. Nepal need more of these.

6 Nov 2026, 10:55:11 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Ishan Sood Strikes Again | NEP U19 18/2 (4.3) Nepal are in early trouble! Ishan Sood has his second wicket of the morning, and guess who's waiting at second slip? Arjun Rajput. Another sharp catch from him, even better than the first. Suryanshu Koirala departs for 5 off 6, and India have struck twice early. Sood is on fire.

6 Nov 2026, 10:43:48 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Ishan Sood Strikes | NEP U19 3/1 (2.4) And there's the first breakthrough! Ishan Sood has been asking questions with the ball, and this time he gets his reward. He goes full, tempting Prashiddha Jaishi into a drive, but the batter barely moves his feet and gets a thick outside edge. Arjun Rajput at second slip gets low and takes a sharp catch with both hands. Jaishi departs for just 1 off 7 balls, and Nepal have lost their first wicket early.

6 Nov 2026, 10:39:37 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: NEP Keep The Scoreboard Moving | NEP U19 3/0 (2) Niraj Kumar Yadav gets off the mark with a neat clip towards deep backward square leg as Mohit Ulva gets one to shape back in. Prashiddha Jaishi follows it up with another single, nudging the ball towards backward square leg. Two runs from two deliveries for Nepal.

6 Nov 2026, 10:34:21 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Game On! And we're underway! Niraj Kumar Yadav and Bipin Sharma are out in the middle, with Yadav taking strike. Ishan Sood has the new ball in hand and is ready to kick things off. Two slips in place, so the fielding side means business right from the word go.

6 Nov 2026, 10:31:28 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Playing XIs Nepal U19 (Playing XI): Aashish Luhar(w), Abhay Yadav, Bipin Sharma(c), Darsh Sonar, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Nischal Chhetri, Nitesh Patel, Prashiddha Jaishi, Sachin Bhatt, Sushil Rawal, Suryanshu Koirala India U19 (Playing XI): Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan

6 Nov 2026, 10:11:46 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Toss Update! India U19 have won the toss and have opted to field first against Nepal U19.

6 Nov 2026, 09:55:28 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Do You Get Deja Vu? 𝐀 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭, 𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 🫶#DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2026 #ACC pic.twitter.com/RPUaqDynTf — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 5, 2026

6 Nov 2026, 09:43:17 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: FYI For Indian cricket fans, there is more news from the New Zealand camp, with Devon Conway ruled out of the remaining matches in the five-ODI series against India after being diagnosed with concussion. The setback comes ahead of the second ODI, further weakening the visitors' options.

6 Nov 2026, 09:21:24 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Elsewhere Tanvi Patri scripted history at the Youth Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman to secure a badminton medal at the event. The 15-year-old settled for silver in the girls' singles after going down to China's Zhang Yi Xin in the final on Friday, November 6, but her podium finish marked a landmark moment for Indian badminton.

6 Nov 2026, 09:03:51 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Preview India U19 kick off their ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal U19 in Muscat, with Lakshya Raichandani leading the side. The eight-time champions will look to begin their title defence on a strong note, with Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid expected to draw plenty of attention. Nepal, under Bipin Sharma's captaincy, will hope to test India's credentials and pull off an upset. India are grouped alongside Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE, and will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next fixture on November 8.

6 Nov 2026, 08:52:40 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Squads India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Anvay Dravid, Rajat Baghel(w), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashveer Goud, Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Shavin Vinodh, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan, Aryan Savsani Nepal U19 Squad: Bipin Sharma(c), Aashish Luhar(w), Niraj Kumar Yadav, Rohit Chand, Prashiddha Jaishi, Sohail Kunwar, Darsh Sonar, Nischal Chhetri, Sachin Bhatt, Roshan Shahi, Suryanshu Koirala, Abhay Yadav, Sushil Rawal, Subham Khanal, Nitesh Patel

6 Nov 2026, 08:37:21 am IST India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: Streaming Information! The India U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.