Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Career In Numbers: Goals, Caps And Records

Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football with 234 caps and 146 goals across a 23-year career for Portugal
He won Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles while holding the men's all-time goals and appearances records
Over half his goals came in qualifying campaigns, highlighting the consistency behind his record-breaking longevity
Cristiano Ronaldo has called time on his international career. The 41-year-old announced on Thursday 5 November, in a video of nearly five minutes, that he was ending his time with the national team. He also added a heartfelt caption. “Portugal will always be in me.” It closes a chapter that few players in any era could match, and the figures behind it are a good way to measure how large it was.
The headline totals come first. Ronaldo ends on 234 caps and 146 goals, a ledger running from his debut on 20 August 2003 to his final appearance on 24 September 2026. Both numbers are records for a men’s international player. That debut came against Kazakhstan, and his first senior goal followed against Greece at Euro 2004.
The tournaments tell their own story. Ronaldo scored 15 times in the Nations League, 14 at the European Championship across a record 30 appearances, and 11 at the World Cup in 27 games. The Euros mark stands out in particular, since it is the figure that reflects how many times he reached the biggest stage and still delivered.
Ronaldo's habits as a finisher also help explain the total. He scored 10 international hat-tricks, including two four-goal games, and found the net against 49 different opponents. Luxembourg suffered most, conceding 11 times, with Hungary next on 9. Penalties were part of the story too, 22 of the 146 goals coming from the spot, though far from the whole of it.
There were peaks along the way. His best year was 2019, with 14 goals in 10 appearances, while 2016 and 2021 each brought 13. Across the full span, he averaged 0.62 goals per appearance.
The honours followed the goals. Ronaldo won Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025, though the World Cup remained the one title that eluded him. Even so, his last tournament added a final record. At 41, he became the first man to score at six World Cups, and he passed Eusébio as Portugal’s all-time leading scorer at the competition.
Total Caps: 234 (Men's international record)
Total Goals: 146 (Men's international record)
Career Span: 20 August 2003 – 24 September 2026 (23 years)
Scoring Average: 0.62 goals per appearance
Hat-Tricks: 10 (including two 4-goal games)
Opponents Scored Against: 49 different national teams (Luxembourg: 11, Hungary: 9)
Penalties Scored: 22
Cristiano Ronaldo - Records
World & Global All-Time Records
Most All-Time International Goals (Men's): 146 goals in 234 matches.
Indiatimes
Most All-Time International Appearances (Men's): 234 caps for Portugal.
Indiatimes
First Player to Score in 6 FIFA World Cups: Scored in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 tournaments.
Most Goals Scored Against Different National Teams: Found the net against 49 different countries.
Indiatimes
Most International Hat-Tricks (Men's): 10 hat-tricks for Portugal, including two 4-goal matches.
Indiatimes
Most Competitive Goals in Men's International Football: 124 competitive goals (excluding friendlies).
European Championship (UEFA Euro) Records
Most European Championship Final Tournament Goals: 14 goals across 30 tournament matches.
Most UEFA European Championship Final Tournaments Played: Appeared in 6 editions (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024).
Most UEFA European Championship Appearances: 30 matches played in final tournament rounds.
Most Combined Goals in Euros & World Cups: 25 goals across both major international tournaments (14 Euros + 11 World Cups).
Most Goals in UEFA European Championship Qualifying: 41 goals across qualifying campaigns.
FIFA World Cup & Qualifying Records
Portugal's All-Time World Cup Goalscorer: 11 goals in 27 final tournament appearances.
Most Goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifying: 41 goals in European qualifying matches.
National & Team Milestones (Portugal)
Most Trophies Won with Portugal: Captained Portugal to 3 major trophies — UEFA Euro 2016, 2019 UEFA Nations League, and 2025 UEFA Nations League.
Youngest & Oldest Scorers for Portugal: Youngest player to reach 100 caps for Portugal and oldest goalscorer in the nation's history.
All-Time Portugal Top Scorer & Cap Leader: Holds a commanding leads over second-placed Pauleta (47 goals) and Luís Figo (127 caps).
Records are made to be broken, and Ronaldo himself said as much in his farewell. But a mark built over 23 years, across so many competitions and opponents, may take a very long time to approach.