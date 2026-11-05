Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football: 10 Biggest Records He Leaves Behind

Scoring at Six FIFA World Cups

By finding the back of the net at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the age of 41, Ronaldo became the first male player in football history to score in six separate World Cup final tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026). This unmatched feat underscores an incredible 20-year elite goalscoring lifespan at the highest tier.