Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After Storied Two-Decade Career

Ronaldo has retired from international football after a legendary 20-plus-year career as Portugal's all-time leading scorer and appearance holder
He led his nation to historic victories at Euro 2016 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League
His unmatched discipline, fitness, and leadership leave a lasting legacy that reshaped Portuguese football
The end of an era has arrived for Portuguese football. Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, closing a national team career that spanned more than two decades and reshaped the history of the sport.
The Portuguese star shared a video on social media where he revealed his retirement decision.
"To the Portuguese, the day has come to return the number 7 jersey of the national team to all of us. I never felt like it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years I have had the privilege and responsibility to wear it, to defend it, and to take it with me to stadiums all over the world. Today, the time has come to give it to the future.
It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not taken only with the head; they are also taken with the heart. I finish a walk that started in August 2003 and changed my life forever. When I look back and think about everything I lived in the national team, I do not see only games, goals, records, or trophies.
I see people. I see immigrants who for 90 minutes felt Portugal a little closer. I see millions of Portuguese that I never met personally, but who were part of my life.
Because after all, football is much bigger than a game. Football is people. Throughout my career in the national team, I tried to overcome my limits.
I wanted to win, I wanted to be the best, I wanted to make history. I was always demanding of myself, I always wanted more, I always believed that we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this jersey.
There were perfect afternoons and nights, there were victories that I will never forget, there were defeats that I still have a hard time remembering today. I also failed, I also suffered, there were also moments when I was not able to give the Portuguese what they wanted so much. But I never gave up.
And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal. Over the years, I learned very simple things. The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten.
But there is something that time can never erase: the place we occupy in people's hearts. If ever I made you happy, if ever a goal of mine made you hug someone, forget a concern, or feel pride in our country, then everything was worth it. Because being Portuguese is also that.
We suffer together, we get up together. We believe again. Portugal will always need young people who dream, players who never give up, of new generations who believe that it is possible to get where no one has reached.
Because a country that continues to create new heroes is a country that never ceases to believe in itself. To my teammates, I want to leave a special word. Thank you for every race, for every hug, for every discussion, for every silence before entering the field, for every victory we celebrated together, and for every defeat that made us stronger.
I had the privilege of being your captain, but no captain walks alone. And you are part of my story. To all the coaches, managers, doctors, physiotherapists, kit men, employees, and to so many people who have worked with me over the years, thank you.
Many of you never appeared in the photos, but without you, none of these photos would have been possible. To my family, thank you for sharing this dream with me. Thank you for understanding the absences, sacrifices, and the moments when the national team had to occupy a space that also belonged to you.
If I got so far, it was because we were always hand in hand. And to the Portuguese, to all the Portuguese scattered around the world, I want to tell you one last thing. There is an image that I will always carry with me: the moment when the national anthem begins.
Look around me, see my teammates, see the stands, see children, mothers, parents, and grandparents, see the Portuguese who came from so far just to be there. And during those minutes, we stop being different. There are no clubs, there are no colors, there are no classes, there are no professions, there are no opinions.
There is only one passion: Portugal. It is this feeling that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.
Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal. But I will never stop being one of you. I will continue to suffer, to celebrate, and to enjoy every victory of Portugal.
I spent my life working to be the best player in the world. Today I realize that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world. Thank you for these 23 years.
Thank you for having believed in me. Thank you for having allowed me to live a dream that started when I was just a boy, in Madeira, running after a ball. The jersey is handed over". Ronaldo said in the video.
End Of A Two-Decade Career
Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal in 2003 as a teenager with enormous promise. Over the years, he grew into the nation’s captain, its most recognisable face, and its all-time leading scorer. He holds the men’s record for most international goals and most international appearances, milestones that may stand for generations.
His crowning moment came at UEFA Euro 2016, when he led Portugal to its first major international trophy. He followed it with the UEFA Nations League title in 2019, cementing his legacy as a leader who delivered when it mattered most. He also played in multiple World Cups and European Championships, scoring in an unprecedented number of tournaments.
Beyond the numbers, Ronaldo’s influence on Portuguese football has been immense. He inspired a generation of young players, raised the profile of the national team worldwide, and set standards of discipline, fitness, and ambition that teammates and rivals alike have admired.
Tributes are expected to pour in from fans, former teammates, and the football community as Portugal reflects on a remarkable journey. While the captain’s armband will pass to a new leader, his impact on the squad’s culture and the nation’s pride will endure.
For millions of supporters, the red and green shirt will always carry the name of Cristiano Ronaldo.