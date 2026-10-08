Cristiano Ronaldo-Jorge Jesus Rift Deepens As Portugal Coach Breaks Silence

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Jorge Jesus has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,760-word statement, but refused to discuss their fallout. Ronaldo had accused the Portugal coach of breaking agreements, leading to his departure from the camp

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Cristiano Ronaldo-Jorge Jesus Rift Deepens As Portugal Coach Breaks Silence
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal.
Summary of this article

  • Jorge Jesus has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,760-word statement but refused to discuss the dispute in detail

  • Ronaldo accused Jesus of breaking agreements over his involvement in Portugal's Nations League games against Norway and Denmark

  • Ronaldo said a second breach of trust after an agreed eight-point document led him to leave Portugal's camp in Denmark

Jorge Jesus has refused to be drawn into a public back-and-forth with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain accused him of breaking promises that eventually led to his departure from the national team camp.

Ronaldo's exit during the recent international break had already sparked speculation about tensions within the Portugal setup.

The forward later provided his account of the dispute in a 1,760-word statement, in which he detailed a series of disagreements with Jesus and alleged that the coach had failed to honour commitments made to him.

Jesus has now addressed the statement for the first time. The Portugal boss, however, offered no detailed rebuttal and instead made it clear that he would rather focus on his responsibilities with the national team.

"I read the statement. And now, as I do every day, I'm going to the Federation to work, to think about the team and the Portuguese National Team. I have nothing more to say," Jesus told local reporters.

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How the Ronaldo-Jesus dispute unfolded

At the centre of Ronaldo's complaint was an agreement he says he had reached with Jesus regarding his involvement in Portugal's UEFA Nations League fixtures against Norway and Denmark.

Ronaldo claimed that the original plan was for him to miss both matches. However, during the Norway fixture, Jesus allegedly asked the striker to get ready to play for approximately 30 minutes.

The forward accepted the request and went through his warm-up routine. He was ultimately not introduced, though, which Ronaldo regarded as the first time Jesus had gone against what they had previously agreed.

The disagreement was then discussed in a meeting involving Ronaldo, Al-Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho and Jesus two days later.

Ronaldo claimed that the meeting resulted in another understanding. Jesus would reportedly explain the situation at his press conference before Portugal's game against Denmark.

An eight-point document was prepared as part of that agreement and was personally approved by Ronaldo. It reportedly set out a season plan that Ronaldo had agreed to follow while also addressing the controversy surrounding the Norway match and his interaction, or lack thereof, with supporters.

One section reportedly acknowledged that Jesus had made a mistake by asking Ronaldo to warm up without eventually bringing him onto the pitch.

"I made a mistake by putting someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona on to warm up and then not putting him in the game. If it were today, I would not do it," the document apparently said.

The document also reportedly contained an explicit statement about Ronaldo's importance to Portugal.

"To close the subject: I want Cristiano in the National Team. In fact, I do not want him a little, I want him a lot," it said.

But Ronaldo claimed the agreement was not reflected in Jesus' subsequent press conference.

The striker regarded that as a second breach of trust after the Norway incident. He subsequently decided to leave Portugal's camp in Denmark rather than remain with the squad.

The controversy has now reached a new stage following Jesus' response. While the coach has confirmed that he read Ronaldo's statement, he has chosen not to publicly challenge the striker's version of events.

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