Mauricio Pochettino makes his Manchester United managerial debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday
United enter the match in the relegation zone after Michael Carrick was sacked following a poor start
The Red Devils are winless in eight league games and still seeking their first away win of the season
Mauricio Pochettino begins his tenure as Manchester United manager with a daunting Premier League trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. Inheriting a dispirited squad languishing in the relegation zone 10 points and 14 places behind the Champions League-chasing hosts the Argentine faces an immediate test after replacing Michael Carrick, who was sacked following a wild 4-4 draw with Aston Villa that extended United's league winless streak to eight games.
United head to Merseyside still searching for their first away victory of the season across all competitions (D3, L4) and having failed to keep a single Premier League clean sheet. While eight of United's last nine permanent or caretaker managers avoided defeat in their opening match, Pochettino must overcome a dismal personal record against Liverpool, having gone winless in his last eight meetings against the Reds with six defeats.
Despite United’s travel sickness, Liverpool have struggled mightily at Anfield, winning just one of five league matches there to hold the top flight's worst home points ratio (28%). Having completed a league double over Liverpool last season, United are chasing three consecutive victories over their fierce rivals for the first time since Louis van Gaal’s 2016 era.
On the injury front, Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola confirmed Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk are fit, while Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong are in contention, though Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, and Hugo Ekitike remain sidelined
For United, Lisandro Martinez returns from suspension alongside fit-again Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu, while Carlos Baleba, Manuel Ugarte, and Benjamin Sesko remain out.
Predicted XIs
- Liverpool: Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak
- Manchester United: Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Maguire, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo
All You Need To Know About Liverpool Vs Manchester United Premier League Match
When and Where Will the Premier League Match Between Liverpool and Manchester United Take Place?
The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
What Time Will the Liverpool and Manchester United Premier League Match Start?
The Liverpool Vs Manchester United Premier League match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 22.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Liverpool and Manchester United Premier League Match in India?
How Can Fans Watch Liverpool and Manchester United Premier League Match Online in India?
Fans can stream the Premier League 2026/27 matches live on JioHotstar in India.