The Magpies have kept only three clean sheets across all competitions this term, and their home form has stalled; after scoring at least twice in each of their first four league games at St James' Park, they have drawn blanks in consecutive 1–0 home defeats to Aston Villa and Everton. Arsenal also hold a recent psychological edge on Tyneside, having ended a three-match losing run at St James' Park last season with a 2–1 comeback victory sealed by Gabriel Magalhães.