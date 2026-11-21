Arsenal enter Saturday evening’s trip to St James’ Park with a five-point lead at the top after beating Hull City 1-0
Mikel Arteta’s side have won five straight league matches and kept four consecutive Premier League clean sheets
Martin Odegaard scored the winner against Hull City, while the Premier League panel later ruled Arsenal should have been awarded a first-half penalty
Reigning Premier League champions Arsenal carry a five-point lead at the top of the table into Saturday night's trip to St James' Park against Newcastle United.
Mikel Arteta’s side entered the international break on the back of a fifth consecutive league victory, having edged past Hull City 1–0 via a second-half rebound from Martin Ødegaard—a game notable for a Key Match Incidents panel ruling that Arsenal should have received a first-half penalty for Nobel Mendy's shirt pull on an offside Kai Havertz.
That result marked Arteta's 34th 1–0 Premier League win since taking charge in December 2019 and lifted the Gunners to 27 points from their opening 10 matches, a benchmark bettered by only four previous teams in competition history, all of whom went on to lift the trophy.
Arsenal have also built their charge on defensive steel, winning all four of their away league fixtures since losing at Brighton without conceding, and they now chase a fifth straight Premier League clean sheet for the first time since January 2006.
Newcastle United, by contrast, return from the break in patchy form under Matthias Jaissle, sitting in the bottom half of the table after a three-match winless run across all competitions. Although Jacob Murphy fired them ahead with a stunner in their 1–1 draw at Fulham on November 7—extending a streak of scoring in every away match this season—Rodrigo Muniz’s equaliser denied them victory.
The Magpies have kept only three clean sheets across all competitions this term, and their home form has stalled; after scoring at least twice in each of their first four league games at St James' Park, they have drawn blanks in consecutive 1–0 home defeats to Aston Villa and Everton. Arsenal also hold a recent psychological edge on Tyneside, having ended a three-match losing run at St James' Park last season with a 2–1 comeback victory sealed by Gabriel Magalhães.
Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: David Raya
Defenders: Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Bruno Guimarães, Martin Ødegaard
Forwards: Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis
Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Lukáš Horníček
Defenders: Amar Dedić, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall
Midfielders: Lewis Miley, Nico González; Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes
Forward: William Osula
All You Need To Know About Newcastle United Vs Arsenal Premier League Match
When and Where Will the Premier League Match Between Newcastle United and Arsenal Take Place?
The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenalwill be played at the St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.
What Time Will the Newcastle United and Arsenal Premier League Match Start?
The Newcastle United Vs Arsenal Premier League match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 21.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Newcastle United and ArsenalPremier League Match in India?
The Premier League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch Newcastle United and Arsenal Premier League Match Online in India?
Fans can stream the Premier League 2026/27 matches live on JioHotstar in India.