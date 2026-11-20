Women outnumbered men across all academic levels at Delhi University's 103rd Annual Convocation on November 20, 2026, where over 1.72 lakh degrees were conferred.
Women accounted for 57.55 percent of the 1,60,438 undergraduate degrees and 57 percent of the 11,758 postgraduate degrees awarded.
They also led in doctoral and merit honours, securing 245 of the 472 PhDs and 130 of the 176 medals and prizes at the ceremony attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
The university conferred 1,60,438 undergraduate degrees, of which 57.55 per cent went to women and 40.42 per cent to men, Singh said.
At the postgraduate level, 11,758 degrees were awarded, with women accounting for 57 per cent of the recipients and men 43 per cent.
A total of 164 medals and 64 prizes were also presented during the ceremony. Among the awardees, 130 were women and 46 were men, Singh said, adding that the university also conferred 472 doctoral degrees.
Addressing the gathering, Singh said the growing achievements of women reflected a changing India, where daughters were increasingly moving ahead with confidence and determination.
Singh said the university continues to hold its convocation despite challenges -- be it the Second World War or the COVID-19 pandemic -- during its 104-year history.
He also called for preserving social harmony, mutual affection and a sense of belonging, saying the country's social cohesion and spirit of togetherness should remain strong.