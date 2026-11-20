ndia blind cricket team boycotts the presentation ceremony after Pakistan are declared champions.
CABI argues that India and Pakistan should have been named joint winners after the final was washed out.
CABI accuses WBCC president Sultan Shah of overruling the Technical Committee's decisi
The Indian blind cricket team walked out of the men's Asia Cup presentation in Dhaka on Friday in protest at Pakistan being awarded the title following the abandonment of the final with no ball having been bowled.
The development was met with a very strong reaction from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) who stated that India and Pakistan should have shared the trophy.
Pakistan were declared champions on the basis of a better net run rate. CABI challenged that decision, saying the rule shouldn't have applied to a final which never got underway.
CABI General Secretary Shailendra Yadav took issue with Pakistan announcing themselves as champions unilaterally and claimed this was in breach of the position taken by the WBCC Technical Committee.
"I am deeply disappointed and strongly condemn the manner in which Pakistan has declared itself the winner of the Blind Cricket Asia Cup final without a single ball being bowled," Yadav said in a statement.
Yadav maintained that net run rate was intended to be a factor in deciding the outcome of the qualifying rounds and various stages of a tournament, not to determine the result of a final that hadn't even started.
"When rain prevents a single ball from being bowled in a final, the matter must be resolved strictly in accordance with the applicable tournament regulations and the decision of the WBCC Technical Committee.
"The possible outcomes should be determined through the prescribed provisions, whether that means a reserve day, a shared title or another officially authorised resolution," he said.
CABI also alleged that Sultan Shah, President of WBCC and President of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, had overruled the Technical Committee's decision to award joint winners to India and Pakistan. That in turn led to the match referee declaring Pakistan the champions.