A 14-year-old boy was killed after a bulldozer linked to Akhilesh Yadav's Gorakhpur roadshow ran over him.
Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of hooliganism, while the SP expressed grief and rejected responsibility.
The incident has reignited the political battle over bulldozers, a symbol closely associated with Adityanath's government.
The death of a 14-year-old boy after a bulldozer allegedly associated with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow ran over him in Gorakhpur has triggered a political confrontation between the SP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launching a sharp attack on the opposition.
The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Wednesday. Aryavardhan Singh, a Class 10 student and son of local BJP leader Onkar Singh, was walking towards an intersection to pick up his sister when the bulldozer ran over him, according to reports.
The boy's death triggered protests by his relatives and BJP workers. Police registered an FIR against 66 people, including the bulldozer operator.
The incident has also put the SP's political use of bulldozers under scrutiny. The party had brought decorated bulldozers to Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur, Adityanath's political stronghold, in what was seen as an attempt to turn a symbol closely associated with the chief minister into an opposition campaign prop.
Why Was Akhilesh Yadav Holding A Roadshow In Gorakhpur?
The SP had organised Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur on Wednesday as part of its political outreach in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Gorakhpur holds particular significance in state politics as Adityanath's stronghold. The chief minister represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency for nearly two decades before entering the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Gorakhpur Urban.
During the roadshow, some SP leaders brought bulldozers decorated with party banners and garlands. The move was widely seen as a political challenge to Adityanath, whose administration has frequently used bulldozers as a symbol of its approach towards alleged criminals and encroachments.
However, the celebrations turned into a tragedy when one of the bulldozers ran over Aryavardhan Singh.
What Did Yogi Adityanath Say?
Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the SP on Thursday, accusing its leaders and supporters of being responsible for the boy's death.
“What was the fault of that innocent boy? The Samajwadi Party made a minor the victim of its roadshow,” he said.
The chief minister subsequently visited the bereaved family and expressed his condolences. He alleged that the bulldozer had struck the 14-year-old and was then deliberately driven over him.
Adityanath also said the boy belonged to a family descended from a revolutionary associated with the historic Chauri Chaura incident.
“This has always been the Samajwadi Party's history: hooliganism and anarchy. Roads are meant for travel, not for fostering anarchy,” he said.
He directed the administration to take strict action against those involved, while stating that action would be taken within the law.
The BJP's allies also criticised the SP. Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar wrote on X: “Your bulldozer, part of the roadshow, took Aryavardhan’s life. Friend, not everyone can handle a bulldozer.”
How Did Akhilesh Yadav Respond?
Yadav expressed grief over the boy's death and said the party was deeply saddened by the incident.
He said the SP had asked its workers to meet the family and provide assistance.
“We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance. Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire. The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief,” he said on X.
Yadav later appealed to party supporters not to use bulldozers during political rallies.
The SP also rejected allegations that it should be held responsible for the accident.
Party leader Udaiveer Singh said the incident occurred after the bulldozer had left the roadshow venue. He argued that the machine had remained stationary while flowers were being showered during the event.
The SP's media cell also cited a 2024 accident involving a vehicle in Adityanath's convoy, in which two people were killed and several others injured after the driver reportedly lost control. On Friday, the party accused the state government of suppressing details of that incident.
Bulldozer As A Political Symbol In UP
The bulldozer has become closely associated with Adityanath's administration since he took office as chief minister in 2017.
His government has repeatedly used bulldozers in demolitions targeting properties allegedly linked to criminals, accused persons and illegal constructions. The practice came to be popularly described as 'bulldozer justice'.
The policy has drawn criticism from opposition parties and legal observers, who have questioned the use of demolitions against accused persons without following due legal procedures and the principle of individual accountability.
The bulldozer also became a political symbol for the BJP, with supporters associating it with the government's tough approach towards crime and encroachments.
Yadav, meanwhile, popularised the term 'Baba Bulldozer' to target Adityanath politically. The BJP subsequently embraced the description, turning it into a campaign symbol.
Adityanath has continued to invoke the bulldozer in his political messaging. Recently, he encouraged companies to manufacture bulldozers in Uttar Pradesh, describing the machine as a brand associated with the state.