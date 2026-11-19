#WATCH | Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Yesterday, goons associated with the Samajwadi Party brutally murdered a minor child here by running him over. I have come to meet the bereaved family. The boy was a descendant of a significant revolutionary linked to the historic Chauri Chaura incident in Gorakhpur... Such cruelty inflicted upon the family of a freedom fighter is unforgivable... This has always been the Samajwadi Party's history: hooliganism and anarchy... Roads are meant for travel, not for fostering anarchy... The victim was an innocent 14-year-old school student, returning home from school. He was struck by a JCB machine, and then the vehicle was deliberately driven over him to ensure his death... The actions of the Samajwadi Party leaders and their goons are truly shameful... Such hooliganism will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh. I have instructed the administration to take strict action against these goons, strictly within the confines of the law... I have come to express my condolences to the grieving family... Action will be taken against every single one of these goons..."