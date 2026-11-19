Ravi Shastri questioned India’s call to omit Mohammed Siraj from the XI for the first Test against New Zealand
India had New Zealand at 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips rebuilt the innings at the Basin Reserve
Shastri said pace, skill and seam movement should have counted, and asked where Siraj was in the selection
Ravi Shastri, India's former head coach, questioned the call to omit Mohammed Siraj, the Hyderabad pacer, from India's XI for the first Test versus New Zealand after the home side fought back on day one at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Thursday. India had them at 70/5, with Jasprit Bumrah driving the attack, before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips turned the innings around.
Nicholls and Phillips put together an unbeaten 173-run stand to close New Zealand's day on 243/5 and shift attention to India's selection as much as the cricket.
Shastri posted his reaction on X after play, while India’s team management defended the combination. The Times of India reported that Shastri was effectively asking whether Siraj's experience, aggression and knack for making things happen with the ball had been left out of the equation once the early movement faded.
Shastri's X Post
Shastri was blunt.
Posting on X after the day’s play, he questioned both the selection logic and the lack of pace in India’s attack. “Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!” Shastri wrote.
His post sharpened a debate that had already started after India failed to break through again once New Zealand were 70/5. Shastri’s argument centred on Siraj’s experience, aggression and his ability to make things happen with the ball.
Kotak Defends Selection
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said there was no fitness issue with Siraj and backed the XI chosen for Wellington. “There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four,” Kotak said.
Kotak’s response made clear that team management looked beyond the opening session or even the opening day. He said the combination was picked with the full five-day contest in mind.
Bumrah Sparks Collapse
After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, India struck with the third ball of the match when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Tom Latham for a duck. New Zealand then struggled against movement and bounce, with Akash Deep and Bumrah making the most of the conditions.
Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell also fell cheaply as India tightened their grip. Bumrah removed Tom Blundell shortly after lunch and left New Zealand at 70/5.
Bumrah finished as India’s standout bowler with three wickets. Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj took one wicket each, while Prasidh Krishna went wicketless.
Nicholls Phillips Rescue
Then New Zealand hit back.
Nicholls and Phillips changed the match with a counterattack that India could not stop for the rest of the day. The pair added 173 runs without being separated and carried New Zealand to 243/5 in 82 overs at stumps on Day 1.
Nicholls stayed unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries and hit 14 boundaries. Phillips ended on 94 not out off 182 balls with 13 fours, just six runs short of his century.
The stand has set up Day 2. India now need early breakthroughs to stop New Zealand from pushing on to a substantial first-innings total.