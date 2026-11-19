Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian bowler to reach 400 T20 wickets
He achieved the feat playing for Haryana against Tamil Nadu in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match
Chahal dismissed Amit Sathvik in his very first over to reach the landmark before finishing with figures of 3/16
Indian leg-spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal created history by becoming the first and only Indian bowler to complete 400 wickets in T20s.
He achieved this rare feat playing for Haryana against Tamil Nadu in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Wednesday, November 18. He had 399 wickets before the match and only required one wicket to create history.
He went on to take two more wickets to add to his tally, ending the match with figures of 3/16. His overall tally reached 402 wickets.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is second on the list of Indians with the most wickets in T20s, with 366 wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah stands at No. 3 with 354 wickets.
Most Wickets In T20 (India)
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4
|5
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|2009-2026
|346
|402
|23.68
|7.77
|18.2
|12
|2
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|2009-2026
|340
|366
|24.94
|7.45
|20
|6
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2013-2026
|288
|354
|21.06
|6.97
|18.1
|4
|2
|Piyush Chawla
|2007-2026
|307
|329
|24.5
|7.58
|19.3
|5
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|2007-2026
|343
|323
|27.14
|7.08
|22.9
|4
|0
No Appearance in T20 World Cup
Despite being India's highest wicket-taker in T20s, Yuzvendra Chahal has never represented the national side in a T20 World Cup.
Furthermore, he has not played any match for India since August 2023. His last appearance for the national side came against the West Indies, where he conceded 51 runs off his four overs, and he was never picked again.
Chahal has played 80 T20I matches and is just four wickets away from completing the 100-wicket milestone. However, with the Indian management focused on bowlers who can also bat, the chances of his comeback to the side seem really difficult.