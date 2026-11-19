Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has questioned the team management's decision to drop Mohammed Siraj for the 1st Test against New Zealand
Jaffer took to X to express his shock over the experienced pacer's omission from the playing XI
He claimed that India already missed the right-arm fast bowler's services on the opening day as New Zealand mounted a strong recovery
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer felt 'absolutely shocked' as India decided to pick Prasidh Krishna over Mohammed Siraj for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, on Thursday, November 19.
Jaffer claimed that India already missed the services of the right-arm pacer on the first day of the match as Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips stitched together a century partnership to take New Zealand out of trouble.
Jaffer shared his thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He said: "I can still understand the case for Washington Sundar over Jadeja, given New Zealand’s left-handers. But Siraj being left out is absolutely shocking."
Throwing his weight behind the 32-year-old fast bowler, Jaffer reminded fans that Siraj had single-handedly levelled the series against England and pointed out that he currently stands as India's highest wicket-taker in the WTC 2025–26 cycle.
"The man who single handedly levelled the England series and is India’s leading wicket-taker in this WTC cycle doesn’t find a place, even in favourable conditions?" said Jaffer.
"India are already missing him on Day 1. This is Siraj territory, building partnerships, tiring batters and making things happen with his relentless work ethic. Very difficult to digest!" added Jaffer.
Siraj has taken 43 wickets in the current WTC cycle and is the highest wicket-taker for India. He stands at four in the overall list.
No other Indian bowler has taken 40+ wickets. Ravindra Jadeja, who was also left out of the playing XI against New Zealand, is in second position with 33 wickets.
What Happened on Day 1?
The reaction came after New Zealand recovered from early jolts that saw them slip to 70/5, before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips steadied the ship for the hosts.
New Zealand fought back, as Nicholls (113*) and Glenn Phillips (94*) added an unbeaten 173-run partnership. New Zealand finished the day at 243/5.
Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers on Thursday with three wickets.