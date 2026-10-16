'He Could Have Won It': Wasim Jaffer Reminds India Of Forgotten Star Before West Indies Decider

Jaffer said, "If you look from a batter's perspective, Rinku is miles ahead of everyone else. He bats amazingly at number five and six, plus he is a left-hander. I feel it is very unfortunate that he is not part of this Indian team purely because he cannot bowl. I can understand Rajat's (Patidar) case, as he bats in the top order and there is no place there, but Rinku should be there."