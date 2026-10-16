'He Could Have Won It': Wasim Jaffer Reminds India Of Forgotten Star Before West Indies Decider

India lost the fourth T20I against the West Indies by 24 runs on Wednesday after failing to chase 248
Wasim Jaffer said India are sorely missing Rinku Singh in the ongoing T20I series
Rinku Singh has scored 518 runs in 22 T20I innings at No. 5 or 6 at an average of 43.15
Former India batter and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer feels that India are sorely missing the services of Rinku Singh in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies.
India fell 24 runs short against the West Indies in the fourth T20I on Wednesday as the visitors successfully defended a target of 248. Powered by Shai Hope's 102* off 50 balls, the West Indies posted 247/3 before bowling India out for 223 in 19.3 overs, with Arshdeep Singh retiring hurt in the final over to bring the curtains to the chase.
The series is levelled at 2-2, with the decider set to take place in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer asserted that Rinku is 'miles ahead of everyone' and 'could have won the match' had he been included in the XI for the fourth T20I.
Jaffer said, "If you look from a batter's perspective, Rinku is miles ahead of everyone else. He bats amazingly at number five and six, plus he is a left-hander. I feel it is very unfortunate that he is not part of this Indian team purely because he cannot bowl. I can understand Rajat's (Patidar) case, as he bats in the top order and there is no place there, but Rinku should be there."
"If you had Rinku in that position, you never know. He could have changed the game. He has the capacity and has won a lot of matches in franchise cricket in this manner," he added.
In recent times, Rinku hasn't enjoyed a consistent run in the playing XI, eventually losing his spot in the squad following the Zimbabwe tour.
His overall return this year has appeared relatively modest on paper, with 152 runs in 13 matches at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 139.44, featuring a top score of 44*.
However, his statistics lower down the order remain exceptional. Across 22 T20I innings where he has batted at No. 5 or 6, Rinku has accumulated 518 runs at an average of 43.15 and a strike rate of 156.00.
'Too Ambitious'
Jaffer also spoke on the team management's call to play Naman Dhir in the T20Is. He argued that you cannot expect him to bowl the full four overs as he doesn't offer much variety.
"It is a bit difficult for off-spinners to bowl after the powerplay if you don't have variety. Roston Chase does it; credit to him. If you do not have that cleverness or variation, especially in India, it becomes very difficult. So to expect that Naman Dhir will bowl four overs is too ambitious," he said.
Jaffer said that Naman's batting is very important for him to play T20Is. The all-rounder has had things rough while batting, managing just 14 runs across three innings.
"I feel his performance with the bat is very important for him to play T20 cricket. Unfortunately, that has not happened in the last two matches, but he has the capability to come and play a quick 25-30 cameo," he signed off.