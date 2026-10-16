Why India's T20I Bowling Attack Is Crumbling Without Jasprit Bumrah?

India's T20 attack has conceded over 200 runs in three consecutive matches against the West Indies without the rested Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies successfully chased down 250 in Ranchi with nine balls to spare, setting their highest T20I run chase
The series stands level at 2-2 heading into the final Chennai decider after India defended 224 in Indore
India’s T20I bowling has a Bumrah problem, and the West Indies series in India has laid it bare. With Bumrah rested, the attack has conceded over 200 in three successive matches. In Ranchi, West Indies chased down 250 with nine balls to spare, their highest T20I chase. In Hyderabad, Shai Hope hit another hundred in a 247 for 3, and India fell 24 short. The series is level at 2-2 going into the Chennai decider.
India did defend 224 in Indore, but that was on a slower pitch where low bounce blunted big hitting. It was the exception. Without Bumrah, India struggle to find a bowler who can take wickets or even hold an end. The reasons go deeper than one missing player.
One-Dimensional Pitches
Flat, high-scoring surfaces across India have pushed bowlers into pure damage control. Head coach Gautam Gambhir said after Ranchi that bowlers’ careers are at stake. Under that pressure, the pace bowlers coming through are mostly hit-the-deck, back-of-a-length merchants, because that is the safest way to survive.
Few have the skills to do more than that. India now seems to realise it needs bowlers with greater control, and who can swing the ball with wrist position and seam. That is why Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been recalled for the New Zealand T20Is, four years after his last appearance.
The Missing Mystery Spinner
Injuries have compounded the problem. A mystery spinner gives a captain a cushion through the middle overs, because batters have to keep guessing and cannot settle into a pattern. With Varun Chakaravarthy injured, India have not tried another bowler in that role. The middle overs have become a stretch where opposition batters build platforms for late assaults, as Hope and Rutherford did. Both hit hundreds or near-hundreds against this attack.
The Data Gap
The third reason is the least visible. India lack bowling coaches who work from data to build customised plans for each bowler in conditions stacked against them. Conventional plans of yorkers, bouncers and slower balls are unlikely to work now. Opposition batters have studied them and sit on those lengths.
West Indies showed the alternative in Hyderabad, when Keemo Paul took 5 for 41 through smart changes of pace and bowling changes. A modern T20I attack needs plans tailored to each bowler’s strengths, the venue, the matchup and the phase of the innings. The Indian setup still appears to rely too much on instinct and old templates.
Bumrah will not be available for every game, and no team can build its T20I plans around one bowler. India need to produce more varied bowlers, back a mystery spinner properly and invest in analytics-led coaching. Until they do, every Bumrah rest will look like this series.