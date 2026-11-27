How does one get under the skin of a bowler whose genius often seems to defy explanation?
How does one get under the skin of a bowler whose genius often seems to defy explanation?
In The Boom Effect: Decoding the Magic of Jasprit Bumrah, the authors take up the challenging task of understanding what makes Bumrah tick.
Finding Jasprit Bumrah must have been a challenge for the authors Aayush Puthran and Nicholas Brookes. Not finding the cricketer, of course, but finding the phenomenon that he has become. How does one get under the skin of a bowler whose genius often seems to defy explanation? How do you decode someone whose greatest strength, perhaps, lies in being so difficult to read?
Some people transcend the boundaries of their profession to become phenomena that can be experienced more easily than they can be understood. Bumrah belongs to that rare category. His unusual bowling action, deceptive release, extraordinary accuracy and ability to make even the world's best batters look helpless have made him one of cricket's most fascinating figures. Yet, the man behind the magic remains something of an enigma.
In The Boom Effect (Penguin Random House India), Puthran and Brookes take up the task of understanding what makes Bumrah tick. And perhaps the book's most important admission is that getting to the heart of the Bumrah phenomenon is not quite possible. The bowler himself once thought that greatness was something reserved for someone else, someone perhaps more naturally suited to the conventional idea of a fast-bowling superstar. Yet, he got there. And the book attempts to understand how.
Rather than simply retracing his career through statistics, records and milestones, the authors turn their attention to his craft. They explore the discipline, preparation, persistence and technical ingenuity that have gone into making Bumrah the bowler he is today. From a young boy in Ahmadabad watching fast bowlers on television to someone who would eventually trouble the most accomplished batters in international cricket, the narrative traces the evolution of a talent that was anything but conventional.
There is something particularly valuable about this approach in a cricketing culture that has traditionally been inclined to celebrate its batters. India's cricketing imagination has long been dominated by the men who wield the willow, with bowlers often occupying the supporting cast. Bumrah, however, has changed that equation. More than an exceptional fast bowler, he is a sporting attraction in his own right. A book that places his craft at the centre of the conversation, therefore, feels both timely and necessary.
The authors make an effort to look beyond the obvious. Bumrah's success is not presented as some inexplicable gift that arrived fully formed. Instead, the book examines the years of work that went into refining his skills and turning his unconventional attributes into formidable weapons. His run-up, release, variations and ability to deliver under pressure are all part of a larger story about preparation and consistency. The 'Boom Effect' is thus not just about the spectacle of a Bumrah delivery but the labour that makes it possible.
For readers who are not particularly familiar with the technicalities of fast bowling, the book offers an accessible entry point into understanding what makes Bumrah so difficult to negotiate. For cricket enthusiasts, it provides an opportunity to revisit his journey through the lens of his skills rather than just his accomplishments. It is readable, engaging and, at its best, succeeds in making the mechanics of sporting excellence interesting.
But there is a distinction between understanding a cricketer's craft and accessing his mind. And this is where the book's larger challenge lies. Bumrah remains elusive even after the final page. You come away with a better understanding of how he bowls, the work that goes into his performances and the milestones that have defined his career.
You understand, to a degree, how he has managed to sustain excellence at the highest level. But the inner workings of the man, the psychology of someone who can deliver under extraordinary pressure and the mind that makes seemingly impossible things look routine, remain largely out of reach. Perhaps that is an unfair expectation to place on the authors. Not every sporting genius can be fully decoded and not every extraordinary achievement comes with an explanation. There are aspects of greatness that resist dissection. Bumrah may be one such case.
The Boom Effect does bring readers closer to appreciating his extraordinary craft. For beginners, young aspiring cricketers and those who follow the game closely, it is a worthwhile read. It offers a glimpse into the making of a bowler whose influence extends well beyond the numbers beside his name. And yet, when you put the book down, Bumrah remains Bumrah: studied, admired and a little difficult to comprehend. The magic may have been decoded to an extent, but the magician remains out of reach.