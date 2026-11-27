You understand, to a degree, how he has managed to sustain excellence at the highest level. But the inner workings of the man, the psychology of someone who can deliver under extraordinary pressure and the mind that makes seemingly impossible things look routine, remain largely out of reach. Perhaps that is an unfair expectation to place on the authors. Not every sporting genius can be fully decoded and not every extraordinary achievement comes with an explanation. There are aspects of greatness that resist dissection. Bumrah may be one such case.