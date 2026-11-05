The Value of Disagreement: Shashi Tharoor Reviews Ramachandra Guha’s ‘Arguments With Gandhi’

Guha’s achievement lies in making these disputes illuminate one another. His formidable scholarship is deployed not to establish Gandhi’s infallibility, but to reveal an intellect repeatedly tested by opponents, circumstances and its own contradictions. Guha is unsparing in acknowledging Gandhi’s earlier prejudices, though his sympathy for Gandhi’s subsequent evolution raises the question of how much weight those prejudices should carry in our final judgement. Similarly, while he engages seriously with the arguments for violent resistance, his defence of non-violence cannot entirely resolve the dilemmas faced by those confronting regimes impervious to moral persuasion. (I had the great privilege of having a detailed conversation with Nelson Mandela himself soon after he relinquished the presidency, at which he made it clear to me that he found Gandhi’s approach less relevant to his struggle than Nehru’s). These reservations do not diminish Guha’s achievement; rather, they underscore the complexity of the questions he has so skilfully brought to life.