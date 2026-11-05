Warfare at sea is always non-contact warfare. Once targets are acquired, either by satellites or radars, the firing sequence is autonomous—no human intervention. Making every activity autonomous is not desirable at sea. Unlike land warfare, where it is black and white, at sea, most are grey. There are more commercial vessels than warships at any point in time. Artificial intelligence should be able to get that identification resolved. Yet to avoid collaterals, human selection of targets will still be needed probably. So no human in the loop is fine, where the other side of the border is always the adversary, and hence, target identification can be left to non-humans. In maritime scenarios, humans may always be in loop. However, sea to land or land to sea, automation will be helpful.