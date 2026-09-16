India-Pakistan Naval Collision Explained: What Article 10 Of 1991 Pact Says

The collision occurred on September 15 while the Indian warship was on a routine surveillance mission.
India said the Pakistani vessel was moving at high speed and manoeuvring in an unsafe manner.
Article 10 Of 1991 Pact requires Indian and Pakistani naval vessels to maintain three nautical miles between them.
A collision between an Indian Navy warship and a Pakistani naval vessel in the North Arabian Sea has led to a diplomatic protest by New Delhi, with India raising concerns over the conduct of the Pakistani ship.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commission Charge d’Affaires Saad Warraich in New Delhi and conveyed India’s concerns. India also directed its Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
What Happened In The North Arabian Sea?
According to reports, a Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) came close to an Indian Navy warship while the latter was carrying out a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea on the evening of September 15.
The Pakistani vessel was reportedly moving at high speed and manoeuvring in what India described as an unsafe and unprofessional manner. The two vessels subsequently collided.
The MEA said the incident took place in international waters and did not result in any major damage.
India, however, objected to the manner in which the Pakistani naval vessel approached and manoeuvred near the Indian warship. New Delhi said the conduct was in “direct contravention” of Article 10 of the April 1991 agreement between India and Pakistan dealing with advance notice of military exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements.
What Does Article 10 Of The 1991 Pact Say?
The April 1991 agreement was signed as a confidence-building measure between India and Pakistan. It was intended to reduce the possibility of military activities being misunderstood and laid down mechanisms relating to exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements.
Article 10 specifically deals with naval ships and submarines operating in international waters.
The provision says naval ships and submarines belonging to India and Pakistan should not come within three nautical miles of each other while operating in international waters, with the aim of avoiding accidents.
Three nautical miles are roughly 5.56 kilometres. The provision, therefore, establishes a minimum distance that naval vessels of the two countries are expected to maintain when operating in international waters.
Why Is Article 10 Important?
Article 10 serves as a measure for avoiding accidents and maintaining a degree of predictability between the two militaries at sea.
The requirement of keeping naval vessels apart is intended to prevent potentially dangerous close encounters. This is especially relevant when Indian and Pakistani vessels are operating in the same maritime area.
In the present case, India has specifically invoked Article 10 while protesting the conduct of the Pakistani vessel. The MEA said the Pakistani Charge d’Affaires was asked to convey to the relevant authorities that all military units should exercise due care and comply with existing bilateral agreements.
India has also called for steps to prevent such an incident from recurring.
The episode comes against the backdrop of continued tensions between India and Pakistan, making adherence to existing military arrangements important for preventing incidents at sea from developing into larger security concerns.