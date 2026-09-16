IPL Player Auction Returns To India After Three-Year Overseas Run

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal announced plans to bring the 2027 IPL players' auction back to India after three consecutive overseas editions
The BCCI is reviewing the controversial Impact Player rule following criticism from top Indian cricketers
Leading players including Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel have expressed reservations over the substitution rule
The IPL players' auction for the 2027 season is set to be held in India as the BCCI reviews the future of the Impact Player rule, which is scheduled to stay till 2027. League chairman Arun Dhumal is keen to bring the event back home after it was held overseas for the past three years, PTI reported.
The last three auctions were held in Dubai, Jeddah for the mega edition and Abu Dhabi. The Governing Council recently asked franchises for fresh feedback on the Impact Player concept, as criticism from leading Indian players has grown.
The debate also touches the next IPL cycle. One issue is where one of the league's biggest off-field events will take place. The other is a tactical rule that players say weakens the role of the all-rounder.
Why Now?
According to IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, the organisation desperately wanted to conduct the auction within the country, but logistics and lack of venues made it impossible. So, they had no choice but to move it outside the country. But Dhumal is adamant that the 2027 Auction will take place in India.
Why is it possible this time around? Well, it’s because the 2027 Auction isn’t a regular auction, which is usually a grand affair. This is a mini-auction and therefore easy to manage and easier to get a venue for it.
“Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don't get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue”. Dhumal said during the BCCI Annual General Meeting.
The IPL Auction took place in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi over the last three years. However, BCCI will decide later as to which Indian city will get the privilege of hosting the Auction. It will come down to the cricket body getting its preferred venue in time.
Well, moving the IPL Auction within the country isn’t the only decision that BCCI took in their Annual General Meeting.
BCCI To Scrap Impact Player Rule?
One of the biggest things that BCCI discussed at their meeting was the Impact Player concept, which has become a bone of contention among players. The board is getting fresh feedback from the players, and it seems many are against it, despite it being popular among fans and great for entertainment.
Some big names have expressed their reservations about the Impact Player rule. Those include Indian Test and ODI Captain Shubman Gill, who also captains Gujarat Titans; former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma; Hardik Pandya; and Axar Patel. Why are most of these players against the rule?
Well, they argue that this rule diminishes the role of an all-rounder in the game. BCCI is thinking about reviewing it, but the rule stays until 2027.