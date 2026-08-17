BCCI Asked For ‘Transparency’ During High-Profile IPL Trade Deals: ‘Other Franchises Don’t Know…’

Sunil Gavaskar urges full transparency in IPL player trades to protect the league’s credibility and reputation.
The former India captain says BCCI transparency is crucial to prevent questions and controversy over IPL trade deals.
Gavaskar hails the IPL as the world’s greatest T20 league, urging stakeholders to safeguard its growth
High-profile player transfers ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season have reduced franchises' dependence solely on player auctions. The latest player swap took place between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, involving Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant. The talks around Hardik Pandya’s trade is gaining momentum, but nothing concrete has been put in the public domain yet.
The ongoing rumour mill has prompted former India captain Sunil Gavaskar to seek greater transparency from the BCCI. The batting legend argued that the details related to IPL player trades are only confined to the BCCI, the concerned franchise and the player, whereas the remaining teams are kept in the dark.
Gavaskar stated that all financial details following a trade should be put in the public domain so that every stakeholder stays in the loop, stressing that it is not about two parties alone.
“There’s some speculation in the media about the possible switching of players from one franchise to another. There’s, of course, still some time for that window to be closed. However, while transfer of a player from one franchise to another is in the public domain, when a trade takes place, then the numbers are known only to the two franchises, the player and BCCI,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.
“In such a situation, the other franchises don’t know if the salary cap that every franchise has for its squad was maintained or breached. That’s why it’s important for full transparency that the numbers are also out in the public domain,” he added.
Gavaskar further urged the BCCI to ensure complete transparency to prevent finger-pointing from those who may be jealous of the IPL and its growth.
“The IPL is the greatest T20 league in the world, and it’s therefore crucial that full transparency is maintained so that there’s no finger-pointing at it from those jealous of it,” wrote Gavaskar.