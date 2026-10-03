Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Guide: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details And India Flag Bearers

Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will be held on October 4 in Nagoya, beginning at 2:30 PM IST
Neeru Dhanda has been named India’s women’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony
Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV will provide live coverage for Indian viewers
The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 are all set to draw the curtains on Sunday, October 4, with the closing ceremony bringing more than two weeks of sporting action to an end. The ceremony will take place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, the same venue that hosted the Games’ opening ceremony.
For Indian fans, the closing ceremony will provide one final opportunity to celebrate a memorable campaign that saw athletes deliver historic performances across shooting, archery, golf, hockey, wrestling, boxing and several other disciplines.
When And Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony
The closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, and will begin at 6 PM local time in Japan, which is 2:30 PM IST. The event will be staged at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.
Fans in India can watch the ceremony live on the Sony Sports Network television channels. For those preferring digital viewing, the event will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.
The ceremony will feature the traditional closing proceedings, including the parade of athletes and the formal conclusion of the Games, before attention turns towards the next edition of the Asian Games.
The organising committee has also announced a warm-up programme ahead of the main ceremony. The pre-ceremony show is scheduled to begin at 4 PM local time, with performers including Japanese girl group MYERA, singer and actor Masaya Kimura, Asian Games Ambassador Kayoko Okubo and a team from Nippon Sport Science University.
Neeru Dhanda To Lead India With The Tricolour
India's women's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony has already been announced. Neeru Dhanda, who enjoyed a remarkable campaign in shooting, will carry the Indian flag during the final celebrations in Nagoya.
Dhanda won two gold medals and a silver in Aichi-Nagoya. She became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in individual trap shooting before adding a silver in the women's team event and another gold alongside Kynan Chenai in the mixed team trap event.
Interestingly, Dhanda had already returned to India after completing her shooting events but is travelling back to Japan for the honour. The men's flag-bearer, according to the latest available reports, had not yet been announced as of October 3.
The closing ceremony will therefore provide a fitting final chapter to India's Asian Games journey, as the contingent comes together one last time in Nagoya to celebrate its athletes and officially bring Aichi-Nagoya 2026 to a close.