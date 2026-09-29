Asian Games 2026 Day 11 Wrap: India Cross 50 Medal Mark On September 29 As Neeru Dhanda And Women's Relay Team Win Gold

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Neeru Dhanda opened India’s Day 11 gold rush with a historic women’s individual trap victory, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in the event. India also won the women’s 4x400m relay gold, added medals in athletics and boxing, and reached the volleyball quarter-finals.

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Indias womens 4x400 relay team Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj
India's women's 4x400 relay team of Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj | Photo: X/AFIIndia
Summary of this article

  • Neeru Dhanda won the women’s individual trap gold and became the first Indian woman to claim an individual Asian Games gold in the event

  • Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer also took silver in the women’s trap team event

  • Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj won the women’s 4x400m relay gold in 3:29.69

  • Gulveer Singh, Pooja Singh and India’s relay teams added more medals in athletics, while Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal reached boxing finals

India's Asian Games 2026 campaign found a golden boost on Tuesday, September 29, in Aichi-Nagoya. India won a total of eight medals, which included two gold, one silver, and five bronze, making it one of the most successful days for India at this edition of the Asian Games.

India's total count also crossed the 50-medal mark by the end of the day, which helped them move back into the top 10 in the Asian Games tally. India now have a total of 53 medals, including six gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze.

After a string of near misses in multiple events, Neeru Dhanda provided India with the gold medal they had been searching for for so long. Later in the day, the women's 4x400m relay team won another gold medal. The haul stretched across track and field, boxing, and the shooting range.

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Neeru Dhanda wins India’s first individual Gold at Asian Games 2026 - Photo: PTI
India's women's kabaddi team, women's cricket team, Suruchi Singh and Neeru Dhanda with gold medals at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoyath - | Photo: File

Two Gold Medals

Neeru Dhanda won the women’s individual trap title in a historic victory and the women’s 4x400m relay team surged to the top of the podium. It was another major achievement in a breakthrough year.

Neeru became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in the event. India’s second gold came on the track as Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 in the women’s 4x400m relay. Bahrain took silver and China bronze.

The day also brought more medals across athletics and boxing, while the men’s volleyball team sealed a quarter-final spot after a comeback win over Qatar. India also added silvers and bronzes in shooting and athletics as the medal haul widened.

Neeru had already added another medal earlier in the day.

She combined with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer to take silver in the women’s trap team event. The Indian trio finished with 328 points. China won gold and Kuwait took bronze.

The relay gold also capped a strong Games for Vithya. She had already won silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles. Her 54.75-second run in the hurdles broke P.T. Usha’s 42-year-old national record.

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Gulveer’s Medal Haul

Gulveer Singh kept India’s athletics run going.

He won bronze in the men’s 5000m after clocking 13:32.75. The finish gave him a third individual medal at these Games after silvers in the 10,000m and 1500m.

That effort places Gulveer among India’s most productive athletes in a single Asian Games athletics campaign. His 5000m bronze also followed a strong season that included medals at the Commonwealth Games and golds at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.

India picked up two more relay bronzes in athletics. Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Sneha Sathyanarayana and Harita Bhadra finished third in the mixed 4x100m relay in 41.06 seconds.

The men’s 4x400m team also finished third. Dharamveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu clocked 3:01.61 for bronze.

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Pooja Ends Drought

Pooja Singh broke a long wait.

The 19-year-old won bronze in the women’s high jump after clearing 1.84m. Her medal ended India’s 24-year wait for a podium finish in the event at the Asian Games.

Dev Kumar Meena set a new Indian national record of 5.50m in the men’s pole vault. The mark, however, was enough only for seventh place.

In the women’s hammer throw, Tanya Chaudhary finished fourth with 65.35m. Anushka Yadav placed fifth with 64.56m.

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Boxers Secure Finals

India ensured at least two more boxing medals.

Parveen Hooda reached the women’s 65kg final after beating China’s Li Shu in the semifinal. Ankush Panghal also moved into the men’s 80kg final with a win over Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev.

Narender Berwal had to settle for bronze in the men’s +90kg division. He lost his semifinal to Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay

India Medals On Asian Games 2026 Day 11

Gold (2)

Neeru Dhanda (Women's Trap Shooting)

Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj (Women's 4x400m Relay Team)

Silver (1)

Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer, Neeru Dhanda (Women's Trap Team Shooting)

Bronze (5)

Narender Berwal (Boxing: Men's 90+ kg)

Gulveer Singh (Athletics: Men's 5000m)

Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Gowda, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra (Athletics: Mixed 4x100m Relay)

Pooja Singh (Athletics: Women's High Jump)

Vishal TK, Dharmveer Choudhary, Rajesh Ramesh, Manu TS, Jay Kumar (Athletics: Men's 4x400m Relay)

India At Asian Games 2026; Medal Tally

Gold: 6, Silver: 21, Bronze: 26

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