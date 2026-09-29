Neeru Dhanda created history on Tuesday (September 29) as she became the first Indian shooter to win an Asian Games individual gold medal in the women's trap competition. The 26-year-old from Haryana achieved the feat with a score of 28, surpassing the previous Asian Games record of 24.
China's Sun Yunong took the silver with a score of 26, while Kuwait's Abdulmalik Hajar settled for bronze after shooting 21 at the Aichi Prefecture General Shooting Gallery.
Dhanda, who holds the rank of Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, had qualified for the eight-shooter final after finishing as the joint-topper along with Qatar's Ray Bassil at 118, which was a qualification Games record.
Her gold medal in the trap shooting event is India's first in the discipline since Randhir Singh won in 1978. Ronjan Sodhi claimed the top honours in the men's double trap event at the 2010 Asian Games.
Dhanda's historic achievement was celebrated across the nation. Top politicians, including the Honourable President of India, former cricketers and other celebrities took to social media and congratulated the Indian shooter on winning India's fifth gold medal at the Games.
Neeru Dhanda dedicated her Asian Games gold to Indian Army soldiers and late Raja Randhir Singh, India's first Asian Games trap gold medallist.
"I dedicate this medal to the soldiers of the Indian Army who do a much bigger task defending the nation and to Late Raja Randhir Singh, who won India's first trap gold in the Asian Games back in 1978," Neeru said.
Earlier, The trio of Neeru (118), Aashima Ahlawat (106) and Manisha Keer (104) finished with a combined total of 328 to end second behind gold-medallists China (346) in the women's event.