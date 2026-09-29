Asian Games 2026: Shooters Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat & Manisha Keer Win Women’s Trap Team Silver

Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer clinched silver in women’s trap team event with 328 points.
Neeru topped individual qualification alongside Qatar’s Ray Bassil with 118, equalling a Games qualification record in shooting.
Aashima finished 16th and Manisha 23rd individually, while China won gold and Kuwait secured bronze in the team event.
India’s shooting medal rush continued at the Asian Games as Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer combined to clinch silver in the women’s trap team event on Tuesday. The Indian trio amassed 328 points to finish second behind China, who secured gold with 346 points. Kuwait took the bronze.
Neeru was India’s standout performer, shooting 118 to finish joint-top in the individual qualification alongside Qatar’s Ray Bassil. Her score also equalled a Games qualification record, earning her a place in the eight-shooter final.
Aashima and Manisha contributed 106 and 104 points respectively to India’s team tally. They finished 16th and 23rd in the individual qualification. China’s gold-winning team comprised Liu Shanshan, Sun Yunong and Zhu Jingyu, while Kuwait’s Alhawal Shahad, Abdulmalik Hajar and Alhawal Sarah completed the podium.
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