Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh And Abhay Singh Win Silver Medals In Squash

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 27 September 2026 5:16 pm Published at: 27 September 2026 4:24 pm Updated on:

Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh won silver medals for India in the Asian Games squash singles finals on Sunday, both losing to Malaysian opponents here. Abhay fell to Eain Yow Ng in straight games in the men’s final, while Anahat made history as the first Indian to reach the women’s singles final.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 27 September 2026 5:16 pm Published at: 27 September 2026 4:24 pm Updated on:

Anahat Singh And Abhay Singh Lost Their Respective Finals In Squash At Asian Games 2026 | Photo: File