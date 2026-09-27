Asian Games 2026: Sprinter Harita Bhadra Sprints To Women's 200m Bronze In Thrilling 0.01-Second Photo Finish

Singapore's Shanti Pereira took gold in 22.78s, with China's Chen Yujie settling for silver in 22.93s. What made the run even more special was the timing of her improvement — after clocking 23.31s to finish second in her heat, Harita saved her very best for the final, running faster when it mattered most. Fellow Indian Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland also impressed, finishing sixth in 23.46s in her first-ever Asian Games final.