Asian Games 2026 Day 8 (September 26) Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Sailing features Shraddha Verma and Ravindra Kumar in the mixed dinghy/470 opening series, Prince Noble and Manu Francis in the men's skiff/49er, and Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in the women's skiff/49er FX. In boxing, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam fights Carlo Paalam, Kapil Pokhariya meets Sam Estaki, and Priya faces Oh Yeonji. India's men play Japan in Pool A hockey. In table tennis, Yashaswini Ghorpade takes on Miwa Harimoto, while Manush Shah faces Lin Shidong in the men's singles Round of 16.