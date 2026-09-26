Asian Games 2026 Day 8 (September 26) Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India’s women meet Iran in the kabaddi gold medal match, followed by the men’s final against Iran
The medal action begins early with the men’s marathon final, women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final and canoe sprint events
India also have entries in archery, boxing, fencing, hockey, sailing, table tennis and esports across a long Day 8 programme
India head into a medal-heavy Day 8 at the Asian Games 2026 with gold bouts in kabaddi, early medal events in shooting and canoe sprint and a packed athletics programme that builds into the evening. The day begins before 4am IST and stretches across marathon, surfing, archery, badminton, fencing, boxing, hockey, sailing, table tennis, squash and esports.
Asian Games 2026 Day 8: India’s Full Schedule and Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Athlete(s) / Team
|3:58 AM
|Surfing (Women's Shortboard Round 2, Heat 3)
|Kamali Moorthy Prakash vs. Camille Marie (Singapore)
|4:00 AM
|Athletics (Men's Marathon Final - Medal Event)
|Sawan Barwal, Kartik Jayaraj Karkera
|4:30 AM
|Archery (Recurve Men's Individual & Team Qualification)
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge
|4:30 AM
|Archery (Compound Women's Individual & Team Qualification)
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha
|4:54 AM
|Surfing (Women's Shortboard Round 2, Heat 7)
|Sugar Shanti Gayen vs. Wan-yu Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|5:35 AM
|Athletics (Men's Decathlon 100m, Heat 1)
|Thowfeeq Noushad
|5:43 AM
|Athletics (Men's Decathlon 100m, Heat 2)
|Tejaswin Shankar
|5:50 AM
|Surfing (Men's Shortboard Round 2, Heat 1)
|Sivaraj Babu vs. Davoud Khadir (Iran)
|6:00 AM
|Badminton (Men's Singles Round of 32)
|Lakshya Sen vs. Loh Kean Yew (Singapore); Ayush Shetty vs. Tajibullayev Maksut (Kazakhstan)
|6:00 AM
|Equestrian (Individual Dressage Qualification)
|Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda, Jai Sud
|6:00 AM
|Fencing (Women's Foil Team Round of 16)
|Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom vs. Indonesia
|6:15 AM
|Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Final - Medal Event & Individual Qual.)
|Vidarsa K Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen
|6:15 AM
|Athletics (Men's Decathlon Long Jump)
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|6:30 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Men's Kayak Single 500m Semifinal)
|Harshwardhan Shaktawat Singh
|6:30 AM
|Table Tennis (Women's Singles Round of 16)
|Yashaswini Ghorpade vs. Miwa Harimoto (Japan)
|6:45 AM
|Esports (Puyo Puyo Champions Quarterfinal)
|Paritosh vs. Dongshin Kang (Republic of Korea)
|6:50 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Mixed Kayak Double 500m Semifinal)
|Parvathy Geetha, Prasanna Kumar
|7:00 AM
|Fencing (Men's Sabre Team Round of 16)
|Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi K.P., Lakshay Badser, Vishal Thapar vs. Philippines
|7:15 AM onwards
|Esports (Puyo Puyo Champions Semifinal)
|Paritosh (Subject to qualification)
|7:45 AM
|Esports (Puyo Puyo Champions Final - Medal Event)
|Paritosh (Subject to qualification)
|7:55 AM
|Athletics (Men's Decathlon Shot Put)
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|8:00 AM
|Badminton (Women's Singles Round of 32)
|PV Sindhu vs. Chiu Pin Chian (Chinese Taipei); Unnati Hooda vs. Wong Ling Ching (Malaysia)
|8:00 AM
|Fencing (Team Quarterfinals)
|Women's Foil Team & Men's Sabre Team (Subject to qualification)
|8:10 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Men's Kayak Single 500m Final - Medal Event)
|Harshwardhan Shaktawat (Subject to qualification)
|8:20 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Mixed Canoe Double 500m Final A - Medal Event)
|Raju Rawat, L Neha Devi
|8:30 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Mixed Kayak Double 500m Final - Medal Event)
|Parvathy Geetha, Prasanna Kumar (Subject to qualification)
|8:30 AM
|Esports (Pokémon Unite Group C)
|Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Reuben Fernandes vs. Japan
|8:30 AM
|Squash (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)
|Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar vs. Lee Ka Yi, Tang Ming Hong (Hong Kong)
|8:32 AM
|Athletics (Men's 200m Round 1, Heat 5)
|Animesh Kujur
|9:00 AM
|Archery (Recurve Women & Compound Men Team/Individual/Mixed Qualifications)
|Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod, Kirti Sharma, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, Kushal Dalal
|9:30 AM
|Kabaddi (Women's Team Gold Medal Match - Medal Event)
|India vs. Iran
|9:30 AM
|Sailing (Mixed Dinghy/470 Opening Series)
|Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar
|9:30 AM
|Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Final - Medal Event)
|Vidarsa K Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen (Subject to qualification)
|10:15 AM
|Boxing (Men's 55kg Round of 16)
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs. Carlo Paalam (Philippines)
|10:30 AM
|Sailing (Men's Skiff/49er Team Opening Series)
|Prince Noble, Manu Francis
|10:30 AM
|Squash (Women's Singles Semifinal)
|Anahat Singh vs. Satomi Watanabe (Japan)
|10:30 AM onwards
|Fencing (Women's Foil Team Semifinal)
|India (Subject to qualification)
|10:40 AM
|Sailing (Women's Skiff/49er FX Team Opening Series)
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|10:45 AM
|Boxing (Men's 90kg Round of 16)
|Kapil Pokhariya vs. Sam Estaki (Iran)
|11:00 AM
|Badminton (Women's Doubles Round of 16)
|Treesa Jolly, Gayatri P Gopichand vs. Yuki Fukushima, Mayu Matsumoto (Japan)
|11:15 AM
|Squash (Men's Singles Semifinal)
|Abhay Singh vs. Irfan Muhammad (Pakistan)
|12:30 PM
|Badminton (Singles Round of 16)
|Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda (Subject to qualification)
|12:30 PM onwards
|Fencing (Men's Sabre Team Semifinal)
|India (Subject to qualification)
|1.30 PM
|Hockey (Men's Pool A)
|India vs. Japan
|1:50 PM
|Fencing (Women's Foil Team Final - Medal Event)
|India (Subject to qualification)
|2:15 PM
|Boxing (Women's 60kg Round of 16)
|Priya vs. Oh Yeonji (Republic of Korea)
|2:30 PM
|Kabaddi (Men's Team Gold Medal Match - Medal Event)
|India vs. Iran
|2:35 PM
|Athletics (Men's Decathlon High Jump)
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|2:50 PM
|Fencing (Men's Sabre Team Final - Medal Event)
|India (Subject to qualification)
|3:00 PM
|Esports (Pokémon Unite Group-Stage Last Selection)
|Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Reuben Fernandes (Subject to qualification)
|4:04 PM
|Athletics (Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 1)
|Jyothi Yarraji
|4:12 PM
|Athletics (Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2)
|Nandhini Kongan
|4:30 PM
|Athletics (Men's Shot Put Final - Medal Event)
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Karanveer Singh
|4:33 PM
|Athletics (Women's 200m Round 1, Heat 2)
|Haritha Bhadra
|4:41 PM
|Athletics (Women's 200m Round 1, Heat 3)
|Unnati Aiyappa Bolland
|4:54 PM
|Athletics (Men's Triple Jump Final - Medal Event)
|Praveen Chithravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan
|4:54 PM onwards
|Athletics (Men's 200m Semifinal)
|Animesh Kujur (Subject to qualification)
|5:21 PM
|Athletics (Men's 1500m Round 1, Heat 1)
|Yoonus Shah
|5:31 PM
|Athletics (Men's 1500m Round 1, Heat 2)
|Gulveer Singh
|5:50 PM onwards
|Athletics (Men's Decathlon 400m)
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|6:15 PM
|Athletics (Women's 400m Final - Medal Event)
|Kiran Pahal, Prachi
|6:33 PM
|Athletics (Men's 400m Final - Medal Event)
|Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi
|6:45 PM
|Athletics (Women's 1500m Final - Medal Event)
|Parul Chaudhary, Pooja
|TBD
|Table Tennis (Men's Singles Round of 16)
|Manush Shah vs. Lin Shidong (China)
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 8
Morning Medal Chances
Sawan Barwal and Kartik Jayaraj Karkera line up in the men's marathon final, opening India's medal chase. Kamali Moorthy Prakash faces Camille Marie of Singapore in women's shortboard Round 2, Sugar Shanti Gayen meets Wan-yu Chen of Chinese Taipei, and Sivaraj Babu takes on Davoud Khadir of Iran in men's shortboard Round 2.
Vidarsa K Vinod, Ashi Chouksey and Tilottama Sen compete in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team final and individual qualification, with a potential return for the individual final.
Harshwardhan Shaktawat Singh races in the men's kayak single 500m semifinal with a final slot on the line. Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar compete in the mixed kayak double 500m semifinal before the final, while Raju Rawat and L Neha Devi go straight into the mixed canoe double 500m Final A.
Kabaddi And Squash
India's women take on Iran in the gold medal match, followed by the men's final against Iran, making kabaddi one of India's biggest medal draws.
Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar face Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong in the mixed doubles semifinal. Anahat Singh meets Satomi Watanabe of Japan in the women's singles semifinal, and Abhay Singh faces Irfan Muhammad of Pakistan in the men's singles semifinal.
Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Rudra Narayan Nayak and Reuben Fernandes play Japan in Pokémon Unite Group C, with a group-stage last selection subject to qualification. Paritosh faces Dongshin Kang of the Republic of Korea in the Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal, ahead of the semifinal and final rounds.
Track And Field Finals
The decathlon begins with Thowfeeq Noushad and Tejaswin Shankar running their 100m heats. Both return for the long jump and shot put, while Animesh Kujur runs the men's 200m Round 1.
The decathlon resumes as Shankar and Noushad compete in the high jump and 400m. The evening track card also features Jyothi Yarraji and Nandhini Kongan in the women's 100m hurdles, followed by Haritha Bhadra and Unnati Aiyappa Bolland in the women's 200m.
Medal events arrive with Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh in the men's shot put final. Praveen Chithravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan compete in the men's triple jump final, and Kujur could return for the men's 200m semifinal.
Middle-distance and one-lap finals close the athletics day. Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh run their respective 1500m rounds. Kiran Pahal and Prachi line up in the women's 400m final, Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi runs the men's 400m final, and Parul Chaudhary and Pooja contest the women's 1500m final.
Other Indian Events
Archery begins with Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge in men's recurve individual and team qualification. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Taniparthi Chikitha compete in women's compound team and individual qualification.
Badminton starts with Lakshya Sen facing Loh Kean Yew and Ayush Shetty meeting Tajibullayev Maksut in men's singles. PV Sindhu plays Chiu Pin Chian and Unnati Hooda takes on Wong Ling Ching in women's singles. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri P Gopichand face Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in women's doubles, with singles players potentially returning for Round of 16 matches.
Fencing and equestrian feature Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi, Kanupriya Chawla and Sonia Devi Waikhom facing Indonesia in the women's foil team Round of 16. In men's sabre team, Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi K.P., Lakshay Badser and Vishal Thapar meet the Philippines in the Round of 16, while Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda and Jai Sud compete in individual dressage qualification.
Archery's second block features Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti Sharma in women's recurve team qualification, alongside Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam and Kushal Dalal in men's compound team and mixed team qualification, alongside India's mixed team recurve entry.
Sailing features Shraddha Verma and Ravindra Kumar in the mixed dinghy/470 opening series, Prince Noble and Manu Francis in the men's skiff/49er, and Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in the women's skiff/49er FX. In boxing, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam fights Carlo Paalam, Kapil Pokhariya meets Sam Estaki, and Priya faces Oh Yeonji. India's men play Japan in Pool A hockey. In table tennis, Yashaswini Ghorpade takes on Miwa Harimoto, while Manush Shah faces Lin Shidong in the men's singles Round of 16.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.
With Squash, Kabaddi, Athletics, Badminton and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 8 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.