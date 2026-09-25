'Pressure Leke Kya Hi Hoga': Kamaljeet-Suruchi Reflect On Journey To Asian Games Gold Medal After Individual Failure

"I thought that what has happened has happened. One match was over, and any additional pressure might make the next match worse. That is why I carried confidence going into this match. We had a good start, although at first I didn’t really understand what was going on with Suruchi as she and the screen was right in front of me. We started well. In the middle of the match, I went to Samresh Sir and spoke to the coach. Then I started again and tried to focus. That’s it, sir. Overall, it was a good match.”