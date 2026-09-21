'It's Not Like We're The God Of This Sport': Rudrankksh Patil Opens Up On Pressure, Perfection After Asian Games Success

That training paid off. "Indirectly, you know, got us all a better position during the finals, and of course, we have that in mind that, you know, we have to win gold, but again, it's not like, you know, we are the best or the god of this sport," he said. "We make some error, we have some issues, and sometimes it's gold, sometimes it's silver, sometimes it's bronze, sometimes it's just fourth rank, but all of this doesn't stop us from not going to the range. It actually motivates us to keep on pushing forward."