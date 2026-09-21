Asian Games 2026: Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver And Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In Thrilling 10m Air Rifle Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 September 2026 2:53 pm

At the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, Indian shooters Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil won silver and bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual final. China's Sheng Lihao won the gold medal with a score of 254.2 points, setting a new Games record. Himanshu secured the silver with 252.4 points, and Rudrankksh took the bronze with 230.9 points. Rudrankksh set the early pace by leading after the opening series and staying on top at the 12-shot mark, before a tight battle with Sheng Lihao and Himanshu culminated in Rudrankksh taking bronze at the 22-shot mark. Himanshu then went toe-to-toe with Sheng into the final two shots, narrowly missing out on gold to secure a well-earned silver. This double-podium finish follows their earlier success in the team event, where they combined with Parth Mane to win a team silver medal for India.