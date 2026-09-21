Asian Games 2026: Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver And Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In Thrilling 10m Air Rifle Final

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At the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, Indian shooters Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil won silver and bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual final. China's Sheng Lihao won the gold medal with a score of 254.2 points, setting a new Games record. Himanshu secured the silver with 252.4 points, and Rudrankksh took the bronze with 230.9 points. Rudrankksh set the early pace by leading after the opening series and staying on top at the 12-shot mark, before a tight battle with Sheng Lihao and Himanshu culminated in Rudrankksh taking bronze at the 22-shot mark. Himanshu then went toe-to-toe with Sheng into the final two shots, narrowly missing out on gold to secure a well-earned silver. This double-podium finish follows their earlier success in the team event, where they combined with Parth Mane to win a team silver medal for India.

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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights
China's Sheng Lihao, Gold medal, centre, India’s Himanshu Dhillon, Silver medal, left, and Rudrankksh Patil, Bronze medal pose for photographs after the 10 meter rifle men individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights-
India’s Rudrankksh Patil celebrates after winning bronze medal in the 10 meter rifle men individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights-Himanshu Dhillon
India’s Himanshu Dhillon celebrates as he wins Silver medal in the 10 meter rifle men individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights
India’s Rudrankksh Patil celebrates after winning bronze medal in the 10 meter rifle men individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights-Rudrankksh Patil
India’s Rudrankksh Patil competes in the 10 meter rifle men individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights-Himanshu Dhillon
India’s Himanshu Dhillon competes in the 10 meter rifle men individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights-
India’s Rudrankksh Patil competes in the 10 meter rifle men individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights
India’s Rudrankksh Patil, second left, Himanshu Dhillon, centre, China's Sheng Lihao, left, and others compete in the 10 meter rifle men individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

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