San Diego Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Herons Held To Fourth Straight Draw As Anders Dreyer’s Brace Forces 2-2 Stalemate

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 September 2026 3:55 pm

Inter Miami CF played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against San Diego FC at Nu Stadium, extending their frustrating run of stalemates to four consecutive MLS matches. San Diego's Anders Dreyer opened the scoring early, before Lionel Messi responded in the 24th minute with his landmark 20th MLS goal of the season. Luis Suárez appeared to have secured all three points for the hosts by finding the net in the 74th minute, but Dreyer struck again in the 82nd minute to seal a valuable 2-2 draw for the visitors.