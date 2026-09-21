San Diego Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Herons Held To Fourth Straight Draw As Anders Dreyer’s Brace Forces 2-2 Stalemate

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Inter Miami CF played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against San Diego FC at Nu Stadium, extending their frustrating run of stalemates to four consecutive MLS matches. San Diego's Anders Dreyer opened the scoring early, before Lionel Messi responded in the 24th minute with his landmark 20th MLS goal of the season. Luis Suárez appeared to have secured all three points for the hosts by finding the net in the 74th minute, but Dreyer struck again in the 82nd minute to seal a valuable 2-2 draw for the visitors.

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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-Luis Suárez
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) reacts after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer game against San Diego FC, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago
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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-Leo Messi
Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) takes a shot as San Diego FC midfielder Elias Achouri, right, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago
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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-Carlos Casimiro
San Diego FC midfielder Jeppe Tverskov (6) defends against Inter Miami midfielder Carlos Casimiro (5) during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago
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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-Luis Suárez
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) takes a shot to score during the second half of an MLS soccer game against San Diego FC, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago
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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-Luis Suárez
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) goes for a header against San Diego FC defender Manu Duah, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago
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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) battles for the ball with San Diego FC defender Christopher McVey (97) during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago
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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC midfielder Anders Dreyer, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago
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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, second from right, battles for the ball with San Diego FC defender Kieran Sargeant, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago
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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, left, and forward Luis Suárez (9) after scoring on a free kick during the first half of an MLS soccer game against San Diego FC, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago
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San Diego vs Inter Miami MLS Soccer match highlights-
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring on a free kick during the first half of an MLS soccer game against San Diego FC, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/David Santiago

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