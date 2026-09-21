Vijay Sethupathi Confirms Maharaja Sequel, Says He Is Ready For Hollywood Remake Without Fee

Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that the Maharaja sequel is being developed.
He said Nithilan Saminathan has already narrated the sequel story to him.
Sethupathi said he is ready to join the Hollywood remake of Maharaja without charging a fee.
Days after the Hollywood remake of Maharaja was announced, actor Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that Maharaja 2 is in the works. He said Nithilan Saminathan has already told him the story. Sethupathi also said he would join the Hollywood remake of Maharaja without a fee.
Vijay Sethupathi on Maharaja sequel
At the Baththa audio launch, Sethupathi said he was impressed by the sequel story Saminathan had written.
"Nithilan is an excellent director. He has a great writing sense. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2. It was so beautiful. Working with him was superb," Sethupathi said.
About Maharaja
Maharaja emerged as one of 2024's biggest Tamil films. Sethupathi said he backed the film from the outset, but he did not think it would reach so many viewers.
"We never expected Maharaja to go this far. The movie was good, but some people didn't trust the film. I had that trust, but I didn't expect this," he said.
On Hollywood remake plans
Sethupathi also discussed the film's Hollywood remake. He said Passion Studios producer Sudhan Sundaram had recently told him that a Hollywood agency had acquired the remake rights.
"He recently called me and told me that he has sold the Hollywood rights of the film. I told him, 'I'll act in one movie for free. Get me a role in that Hollywood remake. I'll go to Hollywood! It gives me such a great surprise and happiness. I've always had a big interest in working in Hollywood, but more than anything, I'm extremely happy that my movie is going to Hollywood," he said.
Sundaram told The Times of India, "Following the success of the film in China, where the film did very well both at the box office (Rs 91.65 crore, according to Sacnilk) and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights. They are now trying to set up the project with an A-list star. The film is likely to go on floors by next year."
"Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm," he added.