‘Maharaja’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

What works well for ‘Maharaja’ is how well the story has been chalked out by Nithilan Swaminathan. He could have opted to tell this story in a linear way where every event follows the other. But he took a different approach and elevated this revenge saga. The makers have chosen a non-linear format to tell the tale and that’s what makes the difference. The movie has a lot of puzzles and clues strewn all across the runtime which will always leave you with thoughts. While this non-linear storytelling format might keep you glued to the story throughout, it also runs the risk of the audience losing interest as the plot constantly jumps from one timeline to the other.