Taking to his social media, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled a new poster of ‘Maharaja.’ The poster shows the star-studded cast of the film. Additionally, he also revealed that the movie will be releasing on June 14. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “#MaharajaFromJune14 Written & directed by @Dir_Nithilan.” He also tagged his co-actors in the caption. The poster shows Sethupathi dressed in a checkered shirt. He has a wound on his cheek and his beard is unkempt. On the other hand, Kashyap is dressed in white. The poster also shows Mamta Mohandas.