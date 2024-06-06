South Cinema

Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On THIS Day In June, Check Out New Poster Inside

The new poster of 'Maharaja' has been unveiled by the makers. They have also revealed the release date of this Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap starrer.

'Maharaja' new poster Photo: X
When the trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film, ‘Maharaja’, was unveiled last month, it got the fans talking. The trailer showed Sethupathi’s character going to the police station to file a complaint for his missing Lakshmi. The trailer made waves as it also showed Anurag Kashyap playing an antagonistic role in the film. Amidst the buzz, the makers have released a new poster of the film and have revealed the release date.

Taking to his social media, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled a new poster of ‘Maharaja.’ The poster shows the star-studded cast of the film. Additionally, he also revealed that the movie will be releasing on June 14. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “#MaharajaFromJune14 Written & directed by @Dir_Nithilan.” He also tagged his co-actors in the caption. The poster shows Sethupathi dressed in a checkered shirt. He has a wound on his cheek and his beard is unkempt. On the other hand, Kashyap is dressed in white. The poster also shows Mamta Mohandas.

Take a look at the new poster of ‘Maharaja’ here.

The poster has fetched over 41K likes. Fans are excited to see Sethupathi and Kashyap battle it out against each other. Reacting to the poster, one fan said, “I am waiting to see this movie, Anna.” A second fan wrote, “Waiting... Congratulations on your diamond Jubilee in movies!!” A third fan commented, “First day first show I am going.”

‘Maharaja’ also features Bharathiraja, Natarajan Subramaniam, Singampuli, and Kalki in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, with Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music. On the work front, Sethupathi was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ where he shared the screen with Katrina Kaif.  

Vijay Sethupathi in 'Maharaja' - YouTube
'Maharaja' Trailer Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Anurag Kashyap Are Each Other's Nemesis In This Gripping Drama

BY Snigdha Nalini

