Director Anurag Kashyap Admits He'll Never Cast 'Actor' Anurag Kashyap In Any Project

"If I see as a director, mein kabhi khud ko cast nahi karunga (I will never cast myself in any project as a director). But, yes somehow things worked in this (project). The thing is, I prefer to direct and write any day. Production is also a very heavy thing for me, 'majburi mein karna padta hai, kyunki meri filmon se log darr jaate hain' (I have to do it out of compulsion because people get scared of my films)," he added. 'Bad Cop' starring Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles will stream soon on Disney+Hotstar.