Actor Vijay Sethupathi has been on the rise ever since he started appearing in Bollywood films and on Hindi web series. The actor’s 50th film – ‘Maharaja’ – was released in cinemas last month and it has fetched more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Following this phenomenal success of the film, ‘Maharaja’ will make its OTT debut almost a month after a successful run in theatres.
OTT giant, Netflix, shared the poster of Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ and announced that the film will be making its way on their platform. They revealed that the film will be made available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. ‘Maharaja’ will be available to stream on Friday, July 12. Sharing this announcement, they wrote, “When his “Lakshmi” is stolen, hidden secrets come to light. How far will Maharaja go to set things right? #Maharaja is coming to Netflix on 12th July in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!”
Take a look at the announcement shared by Netflix here.
The announcement post has fetched over 79K likes. Reacting to the good news, one fan said, “The director... The actor... any reason for not watching it?” A second fan commented, “More than Kalki this movie satisfied me.” A third fan mentioned, “We will watch again.” As reported by Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 3.6 crores on its opening day. Overall, the movie has earned Rs 78 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 24 crore at the international box office.
Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, and Mamta Mohandas, ‘Maharaja’ revolves around the story of a man who loses his wife when a truck slams into their house. The movie has been helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan and it has been bankrolled by Passion Studios, The Route, and Think Studios.