OTT giant, Netflix, shared the poster of Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ and announced that the film will be making its way on their platform. They revealed that the film will be made available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. ‘Maharaja’ will be available to stream on Friday, July 12. Sharing this announcement, they wrote, “When his “Lakshmi” is stolen, hidden secrets come to light. How far will Maharaja go to set things right? #Maharaja is coming to Netflix on 12th July in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!”