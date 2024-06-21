Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth

Anurag Kashyap opened up about his rift with Abhay in a new interview. He told YouTuber Janice Sequeira that he is not bad at maintaining relationships. He added, ''Abhay, I have not met him since the shooting of Dev D. He didn’t even come for promotions and he has never spoken to me since. If he wants to call me toxic, fine, it’s his side of the story.'' He also said that the truth can’t be spoken, because if he speaks the truth, then Abhay won’t be able to show his face.