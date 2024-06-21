Art & Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth

Anurag Kashyap said that there is so much truth that Abhay Deol will also not have the courage to talk about.

Instagram
Abhay Deol & Anurag Kashyap Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Anurag Kashyap directed Abhay Deol in 'Dev D'. The film was a success and Abhay became a star. But, it caused a tiff between both. Anurag in an interview with HuffPost India said that it was ''painfully difficult to work'' with Abhay. The actor also called Kashyap 'gaslighter'. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director also said that he had apologised to Abhay for hurting his feelings. But that was not the end. It continued. Abhay, in an interview, even called Anurag a 'liar' and a 'toxic person'.

Anurag Kashyap opened up about his rift with Abhay in a new interview. He told YouTuber Janice Sequeira that he is not bad at maintaining relationships. He added, ''Abhay, I have not met him since the shooting of Dev D. He didn’t even come for promotions and he has never spoken to me since. If he wants to call me toxic, fine, it’s his side of the story.'' He also said that the truth can’t be spoken, because if he speaks the truth, then Abhay won’t be able to show his face.

He further said, "There is too much truth in there that Abhay will also not have the courage to talk about. And I will not talk about it because it will make him look like s**t''.

When asked if he faces any difficulty in maintaining relationships, the 51-year-old filmmaker said, "I can’t always make people happy. I avoid working with people who I think are problematic, and the ones who think I am problematic are the ones with whom I have never worked. That’s why they categorise me as a problematic person.”

For the unversed, Abhay Deol had earlier accused the filmmaker of glorifying the titular character in 'Dev D'.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap's recent release is 'Bad Cop' with Gulshan Devaiah. Prior to this, he was seen in 'Maharaja' with Vijay Sethupathi.

