Football

Manchester United 1-1 Fiorentina, Club Friendly: Red Devils Win On Penalties In Old Trafford

Manchester United rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina at Old Trafford before winning 5-4 on penalties on Saturday (August 9, 2025). United's new-look attack endured a frustrating outing after the unmarked Simon Sohm sidefooted Albert Gudmundsson's corner beyond Altay Bayindir in the eighth minute. The Red Devils got a helping hand in the 25th minute as Robin Gosens put the ball through his own net after Lenny Yoro met Bruno Fernandes' deep corner. Meanwhile, new striker Benjamin Sesko was unveiled before kick-off.