Chiranjeevi’s Kaaka Sankranthi Release Confirmed As Makers Dismiss Delay Speculation

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The clarification comes amid reports that Vishwambhara could also target the festive window, potentially creating a release clash for the actor.

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Kaaka
Chiranjeevi’s Kaaka Reaffirms Sankranthi 2027 Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Chiranjeevi's Kaaka remains confirmed for Sankranthi 2027 after delay rumours.

  • Director Bobby has dismissed speculation surrounding the film's release plans.

  • Vishwambhara's possible Sankranthi arrival could create a Chiranjeevi release clash.

Chiranjeevi's Kaaka release plans for Sankranthi 2027 have been reaffirmed by the makers following speculation that the film could be pushed to a later date. The clarification comes amid reports that Vishwambhara, another Chiranjeevi-starrer that has faced delays, could also be targeting the same festive period.

Kaaka release date remains unchanged

The Kaaka team addressed the speculation through a post on X, confirming that the film would arrive in cinemas worldwide as planned. The makers said all speculation had been put to rest and also teased that the first single would be released soon.

Chiranjeevi movie Kaaka poster - X
Chiranjeevi's Kaaka First Glimpse Revealed, Locks Sankranthi 2027 Release Date

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Director Bobby, who is reuniting with Chiranjeevi after Waltair Veerayya, also responded to the reports. He stated that there were no doubts or delays surrounding the project and reiterated that the film was being prepared for the Sankranthi window.

The development comes at a time when Vishwambhara's release plans remain uncertain. Reports have suggested that the socio-fantasy adventure could be considered for Sankranthi, partly because of its existing OTT arrangements. However, its makers have not officially announced a release date for the festive period.

Chiranjeevi's Kaaka And Vishwambhara Release Plans

A simultaneous release for both projects could create an unusual situation for Chiranjeevi, with two of his films potentially arriving during the same major theatrical window. For now, however, only Kaaka has a confirmed date.

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Chiranjeevi movie Kaaka poster - X

The film has already attracted attention following its first glimpse, which introduced Chiranjeevi as K Satyam, a supervisor working in the aqua industry. The glimpse then moved into a flashback featuring a younger version of his character in a more action-heavy setting. Anaswara Rajan plays Ammulu Paapa.

Vishwambhara, meanwhile, is directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. The cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor and Ashika Ranganath, with the project backed by extensive visual effects.

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As of now, Kaaka remains locked for its worldwide theatrical release on January 13, 2027, while the plans for Vishwambhara continue to remain unclear.

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