PM Modi’s 76th Birthday: Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut And More From Film Fraternity Wish

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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PM Modi's 76th birthday wishes have poured in from Bollywood, with Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff and several other celebrities sharing messages on social media as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the milestone.

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PM Modi
PM Modi 76th Birthday Photo: PTI/Instagram
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi's 76th birthday wishes came from nine Bollywood personalities.

  • Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty shared messages on social media.

  • Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will run for one month starting September 17.

PM Modi's 76th birthday wishes began appearing across social media as celebrities from Bollywood joined others in marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Several actors shared personal photographs, throwback moments and messages for the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Bollywood celebrities wish Narendra Modi on his birthday

Akshay Kumar shared a message on X in which the occasion was linked with a resolve to help others and bring a smile to someone's face. The actor also extended his birthday greetings to Modi.

A throwback photograph was posted by Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram story, where wishes for good health, strength and continued success were conveyed.

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty birthday wish Photo: Instagram
Shilpa Shetty birthday wish Photo: Instagram

Jackie Shroff also shared a picture with the Prime Minister and extended his birthday greetings.Anupam Kher shared a video featuring Modi and offered birthday wishes while praying for his long life and health. Kangana Ranaut also posted a message on X, wishing the Prime Minister a long life and good health.

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Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff 's Birthday Wish Photo: Instagram
Jackie Shroff 's Birthday Wish Photo: Instagram

Anupam Kher shared a video featuring Modi and offered birthday wishes while praying for his long life and health.

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Kangana Ranaut also posted a message on X, wishing the Prime Minister a long life and good health.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut's Wish Photo: Instagram
Kangana Ranaut's Wish Photo: Instagram

PM Modi Birthday wishes from more Bollywood stars

Anil Kapoor shared photographs of Modi with a message praising his public leadership and wishing him a long and healthy life.

Ajay Devgn also posted a photograph with the Prime Minister, extending wishes for good health and a successful year.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a birthday message in which Modi’s work for the country and its people was acknowledged, while good health and strength were wished for the year ahead.

Sanjay Dutt also took to social media to extend his greetings and congratulate the Prime Minister on his cheetah initiative.

Paresh Rawal wished him a long and healthy life, seeking God’s blessings for the Prime Minister.

South Indian Stars join PM Modi birthday wishes

The birthday greetings also came from several leading names in the South Indian film industry, with actors and filmmakers using social media to mark the occasion.

Mohanlal took to X to extend his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health, strength and continued success. He also acknowledged Modi’s efforts towards the country’s progress, saying his commitment continues to inspire millions.

Mahesh Babu also joined the messages shared online, describing Prime Minister Modi as a leader who remains relentless in his work and keeps India at the forefront of his priorities.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on September 17, 2026. The BJP has also announced the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, running from September 17 to October 17, to mark 25 years of Modi’s public service.

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